WATCH: Rohit Sharma gets emotional in dressing room after Semi-final win; Virat Kohli gives him a pat

Rohit Sharma was overcome by the moment while recalling the day marked by many a hard-fought battle and many a scar from their last World Cup exit at the same English hands.

Team India captain Rohit Sharma couldn't hide his emotions as his team sealed a comprehensive 68-run win against England in the T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final at the Providence Stadium in Guyana to book their final berth. The win was all the more special for Sharma as it was England who had dashed India's hopes of a title win with a crushing 10-wicket defeat in the semi-final of the 2022 T20 World Cup.

The win was set up by the Indian batting unit, which put up a challenging total of 171 on a tricky surface with low bounce and turn. Rohit Sharma led from the front with a gritty fifty, while Surya Kumar Yadav contributed an equally important 47 in tough conditions to lay the foundation.

The second innings belonged to India's bowling, with Axar Patel's 3 for 23, Kuldeep Yadav's 3 for 19, and Jasprit Bumrah's 2 for 12—all putting up great performances to dismantle the batting lineup of England. England was bowled out for a mere 103, sealing a clinical win for India.

Also Read: 'Thank you for saving dot balls' - Social media reacts as Shivam Dube gets out on a golden duck

Rohit Sharma seen in tears after win against England in the semi-final

The emotions finally came to the fore in the dressing room after the match, and Sharma broke down. He was overcome by the moment while recalling the day marked by many a hard-fought battle and many a scar from their last World Cup exit at the same English hands. He had been seen in tears in the dugout after the 2022 defeat, and this was a victory of sorts that redeemed him.

At the post-match presentation, Rohit Sharma lauded his team for their commitment and aptitude to adapt to different conditions in quick time.

"We have worked really hard as a unit and to win this game was special. We adapted to the conditions very well and that has been our success story. We have played the conditions very well. Very pleasing to see how we came through the game," he said.

He also shed light on his strategy during the innings.

"I set a target in my mind but don't tell the batter as I want them to bat freely. I felt 171 was a very good total on the pitch and then the bowlers were fantastic."

Talking about the final, Rohit said that it all boils down to keeping their calm.

Telegram Group Join Now

"We do understand the occasion but for us, it's important to stay calm and composed which helps us make good decisions throughout the 40 overs. I thought we were very steady today which has been the key to our success. When you are calm in your mind, it helps you. We will try our best. The team is in good shape and all I can hope is to put up another good show in the final."

The 2024 T20 World Cup Final is scheduled on Saturday, the 29th of June 2024, when India will play against South Africa for the last showdown at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. This moot definitely has been a fitting climax when the two evenly good sides are trying for that esteemed trophy.