'Rohit Sharma should bat at No. 3' - Former India opener wants Jaiswal, Kohli to open the batting

India have a choice to make for their opening combination for the T20 World Cup 2024.

There is a conundrum over India's opening combination before the T20 World Cup 2024 as three players will compete for two opening spots. Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Virat Kohli are those options and it remains to be seen which opening combination India opts for.

If Yashasvi Jaiswal plays, he is likely to open the batting. Skipper Rohit Sharma is expected to be his opening partner with Virat Kohli coming at No. 3. If India opts for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for the opening spots, Jaiswal is unlikely to play. In this scenario, Suryakumar Yadav will move up a place to No. 3.

Looking at the current scenario, it is more likely that Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma will start as openers in India's opening match against Ireland on June 5. The situation could be more clear once India plays its warm-up game against Bangladesh.

'Rohit Sharma should bat at No. 3' - Wasim Jaffer

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer wants Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli to open in the T20 World Cup 2024. Jaffer also added that India can rotate Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav depending upon the match situation.

"Kohli & Jaiswal should open in the World Cup imo. Rohit & SKY should bat 3&4 depending on the start we get. Rohit plays spin really well so batting at 4 shouldn't be a concern," Jaffer posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Virat Kohli has been in wonderful form recently in IPL 2024. Kohli emerged as the highest run-scorer of the season with 741 runs in 15 matches at an average of 61.75. On the other hand, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma had a disappointing season with the bat.

While Jaiswal scored 435 runs at an average of 31.07, Rohit could only score only 417 runs at 32.07. Rohit Sharma had a brilliant start to the season but his form faded away in the second half of IPL 2024.

India will play its opening match in the T20 World Cup 2024 against Ireland on June 5 at New York. They will next play against arch-rivals Pakistan on June 9 in a highly anticipated clash.

