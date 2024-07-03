'Need everyone's oxygen': Suryakumar Yadav divulges Rohit Sharma's final words in huddle before T20 World Cup 2024 Final

Right before the start of the game, Rohit was seen having an extremely animated chat with his teammates.

Rohit Sharma and Co scripted history by becoming the first team to remain unbeaten throughout the tournament as India lifted the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy on June 29 by outclassing South Africa.

It was a nail-biting encounter which went down all the way to the wire with India securing a nervy 7-run win in the final over.

Recounting the high-octane clash, star India batter Suryakumar Yadav has now divulged the pep talk that skipper Rohit Sharma gave in the huddle prior to the match.

Right before the start of the game, Rohit was seen having an extremely animated chat with his teammates.

SKY has now revealed to Indian Express about the contents of what Rohit had said.

"He [Rohit] told us to keep it simple but said, ‘I can’t climb this mountain alone. If I have to reach the peak, I will need everyone’s oxygen".

Rohit went on to ask the players to "bring everything to the game" to avoid any regrets.

SKY heaps plaudits on Rohit's captaincy

Suryakumar also lauded Rohit Sharma for his ability to "connect with the players" both on and off the field and opined that the dynamics really helped the team overall.

Suryakumar Yadav however stole the limelight on the D-Day with his sensational catch in the final over to dismiss David Miller which turned the game in the dying moments.

SKY also stated the team had a policy to not talk about what lies ahead at all stages in the tournament.

Speaking about the victory, Suryakumar expressed that the catch would remain a cherished memory for him and he hoped to repeat the team's success in the following edition of the tournament in two years.

