WATCH: New footage reveals truth behind Suryakumar Yadav's game-changing catch in T20 World Cup 2024 Final

The new video shows the catch from a different angle and answers all doubts.

The Men in Blue sealed a nail-biting clash in the final to outclass South Africa and win the T20 World Cup 2024 on June 29.

A chief reason for this win was the game-changing catch by Suryakumar Yadav on the penultimate over to dismiss the Proteas finisher dangerous David Miller.

With the ball headed for a maximum, SKY managed to jump just in time to stop it but the momentum took him over the boundary rope. The star Indian batter maintained his composure and lifted the ball in the air as he stepped on the other side of the boundary and then jumped back in to complete the stellar catch.

However, a lot of controversies cropped up in the aftermath of the match regarding the legality of the catch with many fans claiming that SKY's feet had subtly grazed the boundary ropes. But a new video has now surfaced on the internet which shows the catch from a different angle and answers all doubts.

WATCH: New footage reveals truth behind Suryakumar Yadav's catch

In this latest clip that has emerged, it can be seen clearly that Suryakumar is some distance away from the ropes when the ball is on his hand.

- Clears the allegations of Pakistanis crying that Sky touched boundary cushion

- Reaction of Rohit Sharma when ball went in air.

- Security Guard pre mature celebrations



su.shaant / Instagram #RohitShama #cricket #T20WorldCupFinal… pic.twitter.com/hLSypIqAqW — Riseup Pant (@riseup_pant17) July 2, 2024

Speaking after the high-octan match, SKY also opened up on the controversy surrounding his catch and asserted that he knew he hadn't touched the boundary rope while taking the catch. The 33-year-old was among the heroes of India's 2024 T20 World Cup triumph. He scored 199 runs in eight innings at an average of 28.43 and a strike rate of 135.37.

However, it is his catch that will be etched in the memory of every Indian fan as it helped them end a jinx of 13-years of winning a World Cup.

