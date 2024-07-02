South Africa star openly denies retirement rumours after T20 World Cup 2024 Final loss

He confirmed his availability to play in the shortest format.

In a recent development coming in, a South Africa star has denied rumours of his retirement, which surfaced after the Proteas lost the T20 World Cup 2024 Final against India.

David Miller, who was a key cog in the South Africa side, in their sublime run to the World Cup finals took to his Instagram handle earlier today to confirm the news that he is still available to play in the shortest format of the game.

Miller acknowledged the fact that several reports had claimed that the 35-year-old announced his retirement from the shortest format after the T20 World Cup final on June 29.

He was left heartbroken and gutted after the big final as he was not able to see his team over the line in their chase of 177.

"Contrary to reports, I have not retired from T20 international cricket. I will continue to be available for the Proteas. The best is yet to come," Miller wrote in his Instagram story.

ALSO READ: 'Bowlers saved Kohli': Manjrekar reignites Virat Kohli's slow strike-rate debate in T20 World Cup 2024 Final

David Miller's wicket in the T20 World Cup 2024 final killed all Proteas' hopes

David Miller, known for his aggressive batting and finishing abilities failed to close the match for the Proteas despite momentum being on their side. The dynamic left-hander fell prey to Hardik Pandya on the first ball of the final over as South Africa needed 16 off 6 balls.

Miller was slightly unfortunate as he got dismissed trying to hit a maximum.

He hit a full-toss towards the long-off boundary but Suryakumar Yadav pulled off a special catch that sent Miller back to the hut and virtually ended South Africa's hopes

With the danger-man gone, Pandya choked the Proteas tail and eventually eked out a win by 7 runs, concerning only 8 in the nervy final over.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube