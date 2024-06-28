'Thank you for saving dot balls' - Social media reacts as Shivam Dube gets out on a golden duck

Shivam Dube registered yet another low score, this time getting out on a golden duck, against England in the second semifinal in Guyana.

Shivam Dube registered yet another low score, this time getting out on a golden duck, against England in the second semifinal in Guyana. Coming in the 19th over, Dube couldn’t last long and departed without troubling the scorers to leave India in troubled waters.

India’s use of Shivam Dube in this game was perplexing, for the team management didn’t use him according to his strength - hitting the spinners. When Suryakumar Yadav got out in the 16th over off Jofra Archer, India promoted Ravindra Jadeja rather than sending Shivam Dube, who can take on tweakers and won’t let them bowl.

It allowed England to sneak in another over of Liam Livingstone, who bowled a terrific spell of 4-0-24-0 to provide some control in the middle overs. India should have targetted that set by sending Dube ahead of Jadeja, who specialises in hitting the pacers.

Also Read: Isn't it time to move on from Shivam Dube?

However, India might have calculated Sam Curran to bowl another over ahead of a part-timer Liam Livingstone, but Jos Buttler intelligently preferred bowling a spinner. Curran didn’t return to complete his spell, and the move to bowl Livingstone paid dividends since he conceded only six runs in that over and kept the two batters calm throughout his set.

Social media reacts as Shivam Dube gets out on a duck

When Hardik Pandya departed after playing a quick-fire cameo, Shivam Dube came in the penultimate over to finish the innings on a high note. However, he couldn’t even open his account and succumbed to the first delivery from Chris Jordan.

Jordan bowled a length delivery just outside the off-stump line to which Dube tried guiding but could only get the outside edge of the willow, and Jos Buttler completed an easy catch behind the sticks. Dube endured another failure and is having a campaign to forget, for he has always looked at sea and not contributed to the team’s cause in any game.

Telegram Group Join Now

The reactions around his golden duck and his campaign are in plenty. Social media is obviously unhappy with his performances throughout the T20 World Cup 2024.

Here are some reactions:

Shivam Dube to opposition bowlers pic.twitter.com/gdYkjgp7yz — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) June 27, 2024

Contribution of Shivam Dube in this T20 WC. pic.twitter.com/ZgtZ1ZdWv9 — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) June 27, 2024

Shivam Dube was selected as a spin basher. He struggles against pace. England has two leg spinners bowling from both ends and India decides to demote him. How can anyone make such silly mistakes? — ∆ 🏏 (@CaughtAtGully) June 27, 2024

Shivam Dube mujhe maaf karein, mujhe chutti de dein. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) June 27, 2024

Rohit Sharma with Shivam Dube in the dressing room pic.twitter.com/nekVP5efmL — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) June 27, 2024

thank you shivam dube for saving dot balls — Xavier Uncle (@xavierunclelite) June 27, 2024

Rinku Singh didn't get place in world cup team may be a mistake but team management chose Shivam Dube in place of Rinku Singh is a criminal offence under IPC. — EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) June 27, 2024

I hope Shivam Dube never gets selected again. — Zaffar 🇮🇳 (@Zaffar_Nama) June 27, 2024

I don’t watch much cricket nowadays but I’m yet to see Shivam Dube bat like he deserves to be starting for India — Raj Chohan (@rajsinghchohan) June 27, 2024

India opted for Shivam Dube ahead of Rinku Singh in the squad, but the move hasn’t worked. Dube has neither contributed with the bat nor the ball, and his fielding has also been a let-down.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.