Steve Smith backing this India batter to finish as highest run-scorer in T20 World Cup 2024

All things done, the official commentators for the T20 World Cup 2024 were asked about their leading run-scorer and wicket-taker in the tournament in a video posted by the official handle of ICC.

It’s that time for the T20 World Cup 2024. India are finally going to kick off their campaign with a fixture against Ireland in New York.

A lot of analysis has been done, and the experts and fans have given their views on the squad assembled by the management. All things done, the official commentators for the T20 World Cup 2024 were asked about their leading run-scorer and wicket-taker in the tournament in a video posted by the official handle of ICC.

Steve Smith was also part of the panel and picked Virat Kohli to lead the run-scoring charts this season. Backing his views, Smith pointed out Virat’s superior run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, where he ended as the leading run-scorer and won the Orange Cap while playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

“My top run-getter for this tournament will be Virat Kohli. He is coming off a terrific IPL, and he is bringing in some great form, and I think he will be the leading run-getter.”

Steve Smith picks Josh Hazlewood as the leading wicket-taker

While talking about the bowling department, Steve Smith predicted Josh Hazlewood to end the campaign as the leading wicket-taker. He feels Hazlewood’s bowling is suited for the conditions across different venues for the T20 World Cup 2024.

“My leading wicket-taker, I am going to go with Josh Hazlewood. I think these wickets will be suited to bowlers who bowl good hard length and hit the wicket hard.”

While Josh Hazlewood hasn’t played ample T20 cricket lately, he started brilliantly in the warm-up game against Namibia in Trinidad, snaring two wickets while conceding only five runs in his 4-over spell. His lines and lengths were immaculate, for Namibia batters hardly got anything loose from his end and ended up losing their wickets under pressure.

Smith has made a valid point regarding the conditions, for Hazlewood’s natural length is back-of-a-length and can cramp batters without providing any room to work on their shots. It has fetched him ample success in T20 cricket previously across different phases and hopes to continue it in the main event.

