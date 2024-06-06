WATCH: USA's Steven Taylor plucks a diving stunner to dismiss Mohammad Rizwan

Taylor's efforts struck Pakistan an early blow as the incident happened in just the second over of their innings.

During the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 match between USA and Pakistan, USA's Steven Taylor displayed incredible agility to take a stunning catch at the slip and dismiss Mohammad Rizwan.

The catch was interestingly reminiscent of Dwayne Leverock's iconic catch from 2007. Rizwan was squared up by the line and length of Netravalkar's delivery which had a hint of away movement that helped get the edge. Rizwan jabbed at the delivery and the ball flew low to Taylor who put his right hand out to pluck it sensationally.

USA bowlers take Pakistan by surprise

Speaking about the match, USA bowlers made a strong start to the contest as the Pakistan team was taken for a surprise. Thye lost their top order cheaply with Rizwan, Usman Khan and Fakhar Zaman failing to make any meaningful contribution.

The Pakistan scoreboard currently read 33 for 3 in 6.2 overs with Babar Azam and Shadab Khan at the crease.

USA will be extremely happy with the start they have got and will hope to curb Pakistan to a low score as much as possible.

The co-hosts have already won their opening match against Canada and an upset tonight will totally change the group dynamics.

Pakistan on the other hand will need a turnaround in fortunes tonight and get the momentum on their side, especially with a clash against arch-rivals India lined up next (June 9).

