Sunil Gavaskar gives batting tips to Virat Kohli ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024 final

Virat Kohli is enduring an abysmal campaign in the T20 World Cup 2024, for he has accumulated only 75 runs at a poor average of 10.71 and a 100 strike rate in seven outings.

Virat Kohli is enduring an abysmal campaign in the T20 World Cup 2024, for he has accumulated only 75 runs at a poor average of 10.71 and a 100 strike rate in seven outings. He has got out in single digits five times in seven attempts, and his highest score has been a mere 37.

The Indian team has adopted a gung-ho approach in the batting department this T20 World Cup, for every batter comes and swings their bat at almost everything. Kohli also had to change his method and go after the bowlers from the first ball, and this intent batting hasn’t really suited him.

Usually, Kohli’s method in T20s is to play out a few balls and settle in before going berserk to cover the slow start. That approach had fetched him ample success, for Kohli has played numerous match-winning knocks for India over the years.

Also Read: Proteas star predicted a showdown in the T20 World Cup final vs India during IPL

The tracks haven’t been as fluent for batting in the New York and West Indies leg, for bowlers have dominated the proceedings for most part of the tournament. It has all resulted in a string of low scores for Kohli, who is generally consistent with the willow.

Sunil Gavaskar gives batting tips to Virat Kohli ahead of the T20 World Cup final

On India Today, Sunil Gavaskar talked about the batting of Virat Kohli and gave him a few batting tips to regain his form and start scoring again. Gavaskar highlighted Kohli is losing his shape while playing big shots and wants him to keep his balance intact.

Telegram Group Join Now

“As long as it ends in a win. It's a final, and it will be played on a better batting surface. Like I keep saying, what Kohli has to do is just play the shots that he plays with the same body balance. When he is looking to power the ball away, then he is losing his body balance, and he misses the ball.”

While Kohli’s bat has been quiet this T20 World Cup, he would want to step up and perform in the crunch game against South Africa. If he can provide a brisk start to his team in the powerplay, the coming batters will find it easy to get going.

Rohit Sharma is also optimistic about Kohli saving his best for the final. Generally, Kohli enjoys big occasions, and it won’t be a surprise if he steps up again in this final.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.