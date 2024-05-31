T20 World Cup 2024: 5 youngsters to watch out for

The upcoming edition of the T20 World Cup will feature a number of talented young cricketers across the 20 teams participating in the competition.

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 is set to begin in few days, with most of the teams having nearly finalized their respective squads. The upcoming edition will be jointly hosted by the West Indies and the USA in the month of June.

Previously, T20 cricket was known to be the format for the youngsters to flourish. Although the experience has also become a significant factor over the years, youngsters remain the heart and soul of this format. In the upcoming T20 World Cup, we will come across a no. of talented youngsters who will be aiming to showcase their potential on the world's biggest stage for T20 cricket.

The ability to play with intent and win games under pressure situations will define the legacy of these young players. In the years to come, they might even emerge as the legends of their respective teams. Let's have a look at some of the young talents who will be the ones to watch out for in the T20 World Cup 2024.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal is one of the most talented batters going around. The left-hander has an all-round game well suited for any situation. Jaiswal will be expected to give India blistering starts while opening the batting. His ability to attack right from the first ball makes him a unique batter in this batting line-up. The 22-year-old is an excellent player against both pace and spin.

His current form, though, has been patchy. In the ongoing IPL 2024, Jaiswal hasn't been at his best, managing just 348 runs in 13 matches at an average of 29, which falls far below his usual standards. However, he has the ability to destroy the opposition bowling attacks on his day. Jaiswal can be the X-factor that India needs at the top.

T20I Career: Matches 17, Runs 502, Avg. 33.46, SR. 161.93

Tristan Stubbs

Stubbs has emerged as a serious talent in the past few months. In a middle order featuring the likes of Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, and David Miller, Tristan Stubbs emerges as a formidable option for South Africa. He has the skills to play both pace and spin well, which will be handy in the Caribbean conditions.

Stubbs has been in terrific form recently with Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024 where he scored 378 runs at an average of 54 and a strike rate of 190.90. He batted mostly in the middle and lower middle order and thrived under pressure situations. The 23-year-old not only has the power game but has a variety of shots as well, which makes him such a dangerous batter to bowl to.

T20I Career: Matches 17, Runs 239, Avg. 21.72, SR. 155.19

Rachin Ravindra

Rachin Ravindra was terrific the last time he played in an ICC tournament. He took the 2023 ODI World Cup by storm and emerged as the fourth highest run-scorer of the tournament in his maiden World Cup experience. He will be expected to replicate his exploits in the T20 World Cup 2024 as well. Ravindra likes to attack the bowling from ball one and can score quick runs in the powerplay.

The 24-year-old New Zealander hasn't been at his best in the ongoing IPL 2024 so far, having scored just 161 runs in 9 matches so far at an average of 17.88 and a strike rate of 159.40. Despite not having a great record in the T20I format, he has been selected as he is a proven performer in international cricket.

T20I Career: Matches 20, Runs 214, Bat Avg. 16.46, SR. 133.75, Wkts 11, Bowl Avg. 22.45

Matheesha Pathirana

Pathirana can emerge as Sri Lanka's best player in the T20 World Cup 2024. The right-arm quick bowls with a slingy action, just like his idol Lasith Malinga, and has the ability to clock speeds close to 150 kph on a consistent basis. The 21-year-old's skills include a lethal yorker and a well disguised slower ball, which is difficult to pick for any batter.

The youngster has been in terrific form with the ball and possesses the ability to win games on his own. In IPL 2024, Pathirana was an essential figure of CSK's bowling line-up as he picked up 13 wickets in just 6 games at an outstanding average of 13. He left the IPL 2024 midway due to injury but is expected to be fit for the T20 World Cup 2024.

T20I Career: Matches 6, Wkts 11, Bowl Avg. 17.09, ER. 9.55

Noor Ahmad

The left-arm wristspinner can prove to be an important player for Afghanistan this tournament. Noor Ahmad is known as the left-arm version of Rashid Khan. He is a regular in theT20 leagues around the world and boasts good amount of experience at a young age. The 19-year-old is likely to partner Rashid Khan in the Afghanistan's bowling line-up and could make a formidable partnership with him.

Noor played 10 matches in IPL 2024 in which he picked up 8 wickets. The wickets in the Caribbean could suit his style of bowling. He has previous experience of playing in these conditions when he played in the 2022 Under-19 World Cup, held in West Indies. The youngster picked up 10 wickets in 6 matches in the tournament.

T20I Career: Matches 7, Wkts 6, Bowl Avg. 27.66, ER. 7.90

