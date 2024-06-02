T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Where to Watch LIVE on TV in India and other countries, Date, Time, Full Schedule

A total of 20 teams will be participating in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, the most in a T20 World Cup ever.

The wait is finally going to be over in a few days as ICC T20 World Cup 2024 is set to get underway on June 2. USA, who are the co-hosts of the tournament along side West Indies, will be facing Canada in the opening match at Dallas.

With just a few days to go, the ICC have released the details of the broadcasters for this edition. Fans can now find out where to watch all 55 tournament games worldwide, as the ICC revealed the details on Wednesday.

T20 World Cup 2024 Live streaming Details

India

India is expected to draw the maximum viewership for this tournament. The Men in Blue enjoy a huge fan following not only in their country, but across the globe as well. Star Sports Network and Disney + Hotstar will broadacast the T20 World Cup 2024 in India. The matches will be available in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu as well. Introducing a new concept, the broadcaster will provide an Indian Sign Language feed with innovative audio descriptive commentary for an ICC event.

England

Defending champions England are expected to produce a top performance this year. Sky Sports have the broadcasting rights for the tournament, with all the live action avialable on Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, and Sky Sports Action. The tournament can be viewed digitally in UK through SkyGO, NOW and Sky Sports App.

Australia and New Zealand

Amazon Prime Video will broadcast all the matches of T20 World Cup 2024 in Australia. Meanwhile, it will be Sky Sport NZ, that will broadcast the tournament in New Zealand.

Pakistan

Pakistan is another country where people are highly passionate towards the game. Fans in Pakistan can watch the T20 World Cup 2024 on Ten Sports and through ICC's linear partners PTV. The Myco and Tamasha apps will provide digital streaming of the tournament.

West Indies

In the West Indies, ESPN Caribbean have the broadcasting rights for the T20 World Cup 2024. West Indies is a co-host of the tournament as they aim to for their third T20 World Cup title this time. The tournament can be viewed digitally as well, through the ESPN Play Caribbean app.

Sri Lanka

Maharaja TV will cover the tournament through TV1, Sirasa, and Shakti TV for linear broadcasts, and their website for digital streaming. Maharaja TV will also offer Sinhalese commentary for Sri Lanka matches for the first time, allowing fans to enjoy the games in their native language. Sri Lankan fans can also access the event on the ICC TV app.

USA and Canada

The craze for the T20 World Cup 2024 will not only be limited to the subcontinent and Test playing nations, but is likely to spread to the USA and Canada as well. The first match of the tournnament between USA and Canada is likely to gather high attention among the TV audience in both these nations. In USA and Canada, WillowTV has the streaming rights for the tournament. Since some of the games will be played in the USA, they are likely to attract high interest among the viewers.

South Africa, Namibia, and Uganda

In South Africa, Namibia, and Uganda, the fans can view the T20 World Cup 2024 live on SuperSport and through its app. The broadcasting will be available across South Africa and 52 other sub-saharan African countries as well.

Other regions

The matches of the T20 World Cup 2024 will be broadcasted live on STARZPLAY in the UAE, Middle-east and Northern Africa region. In UAE, the matches will be streamed on CricLife MAX and CricLife MAX2 as well.

In addition, the ICC.tv app will offer live and free coverage of the T20 World Cup 2024 to more than 80 territories worldwide, including Continental Europe and Southeast Asia.

