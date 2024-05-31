Top 5 Highest Individual Scores in T20 World Cup history

The list contains some of the greatest T20 batters of all time who played some memorable knocks in the history of T20 World Cup. In the upcoming edition, there is a high possibility of these records being broken.

The ICC T20 World Cup has always offered a glorious stage for the cricket players around the world to shine. Over the years, T20 World Cups have given us some talented batters and bowlers who have produced some remarkable performances. The T20 World Cup 2024 promises to be even more exciting than ever before.

Talking about the batting, there have been numerous high-quality batting innings ever since the beginning of the tournament in 2007. The entertainment goes to another level when batters take the centrestage in such high-quality tournaments. Let's have a look at the top five individual scores in the T20 World Cup history. As expected, the list contains some of the legends of the game.

5. Rilee Rossouw

South Africa's middle order batter Rilee Rossouw smashed 109 runs off just 56 balls in a breathtaking innings against Bangladesh at Sydney. Rossouw's brilliant innings came against Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup 2022, which was held in Australia. The left-hander came in to bat at No. 3 and demolished a hapless Bangladesh bowling attack.

Rossouw smashed 7 fours and 8 sixes during his knock. He was dismissed in the 19th over of the innings by Shakib Al Hasan but had already done enough damage by then. His innings propelled South Africa to post a daunting total of 205-5 on the board. In reply, Bangladesh were bundled out for just 101 in the 17th over. Rossouw was adjudged Player of the Match for his heroics with the bat.

4. Ahmed Shehzad

Pakistan batter Ahmed Shehzad is fourth on this list as he scored 111* runs off 62 balls against Bangladesh at Mirpur. Shehzad's knock came in the T20 World Cup 2014 when the tournament was hosted by Bangladesh. Shehzad opened the innings and made good use of the powerplay. He played till the end and remained unbeaten throughout the innings. Shehzad hit 10 fours and 5 sixes during his knock and mostly played proper cricketing shots.

The quality of Shehzad's innings can be highlighted by the fact that no other Pakistan batter could even reach 30 runs on the day. Even in Bangladesh's innings, only Shakib Al Hasan crossed the 30-run mark as he top-scored for his side with 38. His innings helped Pakistan post a challenging 190-5 in conditions difficult for batting. Bangladesh could only score 140-7 in reply and lost the game by 50 runs. Shehzad was also rewarded with the 'Player of the Match' award for his classy knock.

3. Alex Hales

Alex Hales played a blistering innings of 116* runs off 64 balls to guide England to an excellent win over eventual champions Sri Lanka at Chattogram. Hales' innings came in the T20 World Cup 2014, played in Bangladesh. Chasing 190 to win, England had lost Michael Lumb and Moeen Ali with no runs on the board. But Hales did not bow down under pressure, and batted throughout the innings.

Hales had a partnership of 152 runs with Eoin Morgan for the third wicket. The tall righ-hander hit 11 fours and 6 sixes during his knock during his match-winning knock. His high-quality innings came against a side having the likes of quality bowlers like Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Kulasekera, and Ajantha Mendis. England chased down the target with four balls to spare as Hales finished the game with a six. He was chosen Player of the Match for his brilliant innings.

2. Chris Gayle

If there is a list of batting records in T20 cricket, there is always a high probability of Chris Gayle being in that list. It was the first match in the T20 World Cup history when Gayle smashed 117 runs off 57 balls against South Africa at Johannesburg while opening the batting. The Universe Boss smashed 7 fours and 10 sixes during his whirlwind knock. It was a special knock at a time when T20 cricket was just finding its feet.

The next best score in WI's innings was Devon Smith's 35. Thanks to Gayle, West Indies scored 205-6 in 20 overs. But unfortunately, they lost the match as South Africa chased down the target in 17.4 overs with 8 wickets in hand. However, Gayle's knock against quality South African pacers in their home conditions was a treat to watch. In the years to come, Gayle established himself as one of the greatest batters to play T20 cricket.

1. Brendon McCullum

Legendary New Zealand batter Brendon McCullum leads this list. He scored 123 runs off just 58 balls against Bangladesh at Pallekele in the T20 World Cup 2012, hosted by Sri Lanka. McCullum came to bat at No. 3 and smashed 11 fours and 7 sixes during his knock. He regularly used his feet and attacked Bangladesh's spinners. His knock helped New Zealand post a mammoth 191-3 after being put in to bat first.

In reply, Bangladesh could only score 132-8 in 20 overs, and lost the match by 59 runs. Apart from McCullum's 123, the second-highest score in the match was Nasir Hossain's 50. Brendon McCullum was adjudged Player of the Match for his brilliant knock, which is still the highest individual score in the history of T20 World Cup.

