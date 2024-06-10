Watch: Naseem Shah heartbroken after Pakistan losse; Shaheen Afridi and Rohit Sharma console him

Naseem Shah was in tears after Pakistan's loss to India in New York and was seen being consoled by Rohit Sharma and Shaheen Afridi.

Naseem Shah was inconsolable after Pakistan’s narrow six-run defeat to India in a low-scoring thriller at New York's Nassau County Stadium on Sunday. Despite a valiant effort in the final over, Naseem couldn’t get Pakistan over the line, a stark contrast to his heroics in the Asia Cup two years ago.

Chasing a modest target of 120, Pakistan found themselves needing 16 runs off the last three balls. Naseem, who was at the crease, managed to hit a scoop shot for four and then sliced another boundary. However, with eight runs required off the final delivery, Arshdeep Singh bowled a perfect yorker to seal the victory for India.

The emotional toll was evident as Naseem broke down in tears, unable to hide his disappointment. Teammate Shaheen Afridi was quick to offer solace, wrapping his arms around Naseem in a gesture of support. Adding to the touching moment, India’s captain Rohit Sharma walked over to pat him.

Naseem on the back, acknowledging his efforts and the heartbreaking nature of the defeat.

The match was a rollercoaster of emotions. India, after being bowled out for 119, seemed vulnerable. Pakistan's bowlers, led by Naseem and Haris Rauf, who each claimed three wickets, had put their team in a strong position. Mohammad Amir also contributed with two crucial wickets.

However, India's bowlers, particularly Jasprit Bumrah, turned the tide. Bumrah’s exceptional spell of 3/14 dismantled Pakistan's top order, including key wickets of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. Hardik Pandya's 2/24 and disciplined bowling from Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel further tightened the screws on Pakistan’s batting lineup.

India’s victory marked another chapter in their World Cup dominance over Pakistan, extending their record to 7-1. The game was a testament to the fine margins that define T20 cricket and the raw emotions involved. Naseem Shah’s heartbreak and the consoling gestures from Shaheen Afridi and Rohit Sharma highlighted what this game meant to the two teams.

Pakistan are yet to get off the mark in the points table after two losses in two games, including a shocking decimation last week against USA.