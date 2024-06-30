Were South Africa robbed of the T20 World Cup title by the ropes?

Suryakumar Yadav showed immense composure under pressure to take a tumbling catch of David Miller on the first ball of the final over to hand India a massive wicket.

Suryakumar Yadav showed immense composure under pressure to take a tumbling catch of David Miller on the first ball of the final over to hand India a massive wicket. Hardik Pandya bowled a low full toss to Miller, who tried to hoick it over long-off, but Suryakumar came in the middle and caught the ball; when his balance was taking him towards the boundary, he threw it in the air and arrived out of the ropes to complete a terrific catch.

The third umpire checked from various angles and gave the decision in India’s favour. However, a few users on social media pointed out that South Africa should have been awarded a boundary because Surya’s foot was touching the white lines drawn on the boundary.

According to ICC’s playing condition section 19.2.2.1, “If the boundary is marked by means of an object that is in contact with the ground the boundary will be the edge of the grounded part of the object which is nearest the pitch.”

A few users also posted the clip to show the ropes moved when Suryakumar Yadav was going through his catch. However, there’s no clear evidence of that from the videos on the internet.

Boundary rope clearly flicked up when he touched it pic.twitter.com/LI3hy3ktb5 — Tiaan van Aswegen (@Tiaan021) June 29, 2024

What does the restoring the boundary rule say?

One of the users pointed out the playing condition section 19.2.3, which says,

”If the boundary is marked by means of an object that is in contact with the ground the boundary will be the edge of the grounded part of the object which is nearest the pitch.”

It means if any physical object is used to define the boundary, the boundary will start from where the ropes are placed and not from its edge. To counter it, another user posted section 19.3, which relates to restoring the boundary when a solid object is used to mark the boundary.

According to the play condition 19.3.1, “If a solid object used to mark the boundary is disturbed for any reason, then the boundary shall be considered to be in its original position.”

While South African fans feel their team should have been awarded a six, the Indian fans find it the correct decision. The confusion galore; will be a major talking point for the next few days since it changed the course of the game and tilted it in India’s favour.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.