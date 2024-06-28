What happens if the T20 World Cup 2024 final is washed out?

India will face South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024 final in Kensington Oval, Barbados, on Saturday (June 29). While the main focus should be on the events transpiring in the middle, the concerns around the weather are aplenty.

The rain has been a consistent issue at every venue this T20 World Cup, and some rain is also forecast in the final. During the initial phase, including the toss ceremony and first innings, the precipitation chances stand at 30%.

Later, during the second innings, the possibility of rain is as high as 50% on Saturday. Clearly, a few interruptions throughout the game are on the cards, but the ICC has made several arrangements to get a result out of the match.

First of all, the ICC has allotted 190 extra minutes to complete the game on the same day. Like in the second semifinal, the overs won’t be deducted even if the encounter stretches for an additional 190 minutes, which means the game can get over by 2:30 AM IST.

But if the game can’t get a result even after the additional time, there’s a reserve day to generate an outcome. However, the game will go to the reserve day only if both sides haven’t played at least ten overs on the original match day.

If both teams have played ten overs on the scheduled match day, the game won’t go in the next day, and the team ahead according to DLS will be the winner. On the reserve day, if the match goes, the proceedings will start from where they stopped the previous day and not from scratch.

The match will start at the same time on Sunday, the reserve day, which is 8:00 PM IST (10:30 AM local time). While the weather is slightly better on Sunday, there is a 20% chance of rain on the reserve day as well.

But if the game can’t be completed and no result comes out, even after the additional time and the reserve day, both teams will be joint-winners. The trophy will be shared with both India and South Africa.

