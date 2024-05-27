Namibia will be making its third T20 World Cup appearance in 2024. In their short T20 World Cup history, they have already defeated Test playing nations like Ireland and Sri Lanka.

Namibia will be making its third appearance of T20 World Cup in 2024. After playing in 2021 and 2022 editions of the tournament, Namibia qualified for T20 World Cup 2024 by winning the Africa regional qualifiers in November 2023, where they were unbeaten over six matches.

This edition of T20 World Cup consists of 20 teams divided into four groups. Namibia have been drawn into Group B with Australia, England, Oman, and Scotland. Middle order batter Gerhard Erasmus will lead the side as he has done over the past two editions.The squad is an experienced one with the only surprise being the omission of Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton from the squad.

It is understood that Loftie-Eaton is currently the subject of disciplinary proceedings in Namibia. Cricket Namibia said they 'cannot comment before the matter is resolved.' Loftie-Eaton has the record of fastest T20I hundred to his name against Nepal. The rest of the squad looks settled and will be raring to go. Let's have a look at some of the Namibian players to watch out in this edition.

Five Namibia players to watch out for in T20 World Cup 2024

1. Gerhard Erasmus

T20I Career: Matches 57, Runs 1339, Bat Avg. 32.65, SR. 122.95, Wkts 43, Bowl Avg. 13.06, ER. 5.10

A middle order batter and an offspinner, Gerhard Erasmus, has all the skills to play a big innings and is also a useful bowler. He is a good player against both pace and spin but his skills will be tested against the best in the world. The right-hander played a crucial role in Namibia's qualification for T20 World Cup 2024 with 128 runs and 7 wickets to his name in six matches. In Namibia's previous T20I series played in Oman, Erasmus emerged as the third highest run-scorer with 145 runs at an average of 36.25 and the highest wicket-taker with 8 wickets at an average of 8.25. As a captain, he will have a big responsibility to lead his team from the front.

2. David Wiese

T20I Career: Matches 50, Runs 573, Bat Avg. 24.91, SR. 127.90, Wkts 54, Bowl Avg. 22.59, ER. 7.15

The 39-year-old allrounder is still going strong and is one of the most important players if this Namibian line-up. Wiese plays the role of a finisher and also bowls tough overs with his right-arm medium pace. He can rotate the strike in the middle overs and can play big shots at the death. He has the experience of playing in the best T20 leagues in the world, which makes him such a vital player for Namibia. Wiese picked up 8 wickets in the Africa Regional qualifiers played last year. In the recent T20I series in Oman, he scored 119 runs at an average of 59.50 and picked up 5 wickets at an average of 25.80.

3. JJ Smit

T20I Career: Matches 47, Runs 826, Bat Avg. 39.33, SR. 148.82, Wkts 46, Bowl Avg. 18.13, ER. 6.65

Smit is a capable middle order batter who can also play big shots in the slog overs. He is also a quality left-arm pacer, which makes him such a useful cricketer. The 28-year-old scored 90 runs without getting dismissed and picked up 7 wickets at an average of 13.28 in the Africa Regional qualifiers played last year. He has an excellent record as a batting allrounder with both bat and ball. In a big tournament like this, allrounders like Smit can be hugely impactful for their sides. Being the vice-captain of the side, he will be expected to be at his absolute best as Namibia aim for a few upsets this year.

4. Ruben Trumpelmann

T20I Career: Matches 28, Runs 149, Bat Avg. 21.28, SR. 123.14, Wkts 25, Bowl Avg. 23.68, ER. 7.49

Trumpelmann is an experienced player in Namibia's squad. He was the part of the squad in the last two editions as well. Trumpelmann is a skillful left-arm seamer and is also a handy batter down the order. The 26-year-old can swing the new ball and can also bowl well with the old ball. He picked up 6 wickets at an average of 21.16 in Namibia's recent T20I series against Oman. Trumpelmann's experience will be crucial going into the World Cup. Namibia will hope their experienced cricketer to deliver at the big stage.

5. Bernard Scholtz

T20I Career: Matches 58, Wkts 64, Bowl Avg. 18.54, ER. 6.06

Bernard Scholtz is the premier spinner in the Namibian team. The left-arm spinner has been with the team for a long time now and was a part of their campaign on both the occasions in the past The pitches in the Caribbean are likely to assist the spinners and Scholtz will be vital for his team's chances. The 33-year-old picked up 7 wickets at an average of 15.14 in Namibia's recent T20I series in Oman and was the second highest wicket-taker of the series. He also picked up 7 wickets in the Africa Regional qualifiers. Scholtz and Erasmus will be crucial in the middle overs for Namibia.

Namibia squad for T20 World Cup 2024

Gerhard Erasmus (C), Zane Green (wk), Michael Van Lingen, Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo, Tangeni Lungameni, Niko Davin, JJ Smit (VC), Jan Frylinck, JP Kotze, David Wiese, Bernard Scholtz, Malan Kruger, PD Blignaut

