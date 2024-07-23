The Hundred 2024 Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch the Men's and Women's Competition on TV, Squads, Teams, Date, Time, and Venues

The Hundred 2024 Men's and Women's Competition will be streamed live on Sony Liv and Fancode app in India. Fans based in the UK can tune into Sky Sports Cricket for the league and knock-out matches.

The Hundred 2024 Men's and Women's competitions are set to kick off on July 23 (Tuesday). The first match will see the Oval Invincibles take on the Birmingham Phoenix at Kennington Oval. The tournament will commence with the women's match, followed by the men's game.

In addition to the Invincibles and the Phoenix, six other teams will be competing: Welsh Fire, Southern Brave, Trent Rockets, Northern Superchargers, London Spirit, and Manchester Originals. The finals for both competitions are slated for August 18 (Sunday), at the renowned Lord's Cricket Ground in London.

The Oval Invincibles are the reigning champions in the men's competition, having won last year by defeating the Manchester Originals by 14 runs. Tom Curran was the standout player, scoring an unbeaten 67 off 34 balls and taking a wicket.

In the women's competition, the Southern Brave claimed victory last year by beating the Northern Superchargers by 34 runs. Danni Wyatt earned Player of the Match honours for her 59 runs off 38 balls, while Lauren Bell and Kalea Moore each took three wickets to secure the win.

The Hundred 2024 Men's Schedule, Dates, Venues and Timings in IST

July 23, Tuesday: Oval Invincibles vs Birmingham Phoenix, Kennington Oval, London - 11 PM

July 24, Wednesday: Southern Brave vs London Spirit, The Rose Bowl, Southampton - 11 PM

July 25, Thursday: Manchester Originals vs Welsh Fire, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester - 11 PM

July 26, Friday: Northern Superchargers vs Trent Rockets, Headingley, Leeds - 11 PM

July 27, Saturday: London Spirit vs Birmingham Phoenix, Lord's, London - 11 PM

July 28, Sunday: Welsh Fire vs Oval Invincibles, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff - 11 PM

July 29, Monday: Manchester Originals vs Trent Rockets, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester - 11 PM

Telegram Group Join Now

July 30, Tuesday: Northern Superchargers vs Southern Brave, Headingley, Leeds - 11 PM

July 31, Wednesday: Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix, Trent Bridge, Nottingham - 11 PM

August 1, Thursday: London Spirit vs Welsh Fire, Lord's, London - 7:30 PM

August 1, Thursday: Southern Brave vs Manchester Originals, The Rose Bowl, Southampton - 11 PM

August 2, Friday: Oval Invincibles vs Northern Superchargers, Kennington Oval, London - 11 PM

August 3, Saturday: Birmingham Phoenix vs Southern Brave, Edgbaston, Birmingham - 7 PM

August 3, Saturday: Trent Rockets vs Welsh Fire, Trent Bridge, Nottingham - 10:30 PM

August 4, Sunday: London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles, Lord's, London - 7 PM

August 4, Sunday: Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals, Headingley, Leeds - 10:30 PM

August 5, Monday: Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff - 11 PM

August 6, Tuesday: Manchester Originals vs Oval Invincibles, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester - 7:30 PM

August 6, Tuesday: Birmingham Phoenix vs Northern Superchargers, Edgbaston, Birmingham - 11 PM

August 7, Wednesday: Trent Rockets vs London Spirit, Trent Bridge, Nottingham - 11 PM

August 8, Thursday: Welsh Fire vs Northern Superchargers, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff - 7:30 PM

August 8, Thursday: Oval Invincibles vs Southern Brave, Kennington Oval, London - 11 PM

August 9, Friday: London Spirit vs Manchester Originals, Lord's, London - 11 PM

August 10, Saturday: Southern Brave vs Trent Rockets, The Rose Bowl, Southampton - 7 PM

August 10, Saturday: Welsh Fire vs Birmingham Phoenix, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff - 10:30 PM

August 11, Sunday: Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit, Kennington Oval, London - 7 PM

August 11, Sunday: Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester - 10:30 PM

August 12, Monday: Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets, Edgbaston, Birmingham - 11 PM

August 13, Tuesday: Northern Superchargers vs London Spirit, Headingley, Leeds - 11 PM

August 14, Wednesday: Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire, The Rose Bowl, Southampton - 7:30 PM

August 14, Wednesday: Trent Rockets vs Oval Invincibles, Trent Bridge, Nottingham - 11 PM

August 15, Thursday: Birmingham Phoenix vs Manchester Originals, Edgbaston, Birmingham - 11 PM

August 17, Saturday: Eliminator - TBC vs TBC, Kennington Oval, London - 10:30 PM

August 18, Sunday: Final - TBC vs TBC, Lord's, London - 10:30 PM

The Hundred 2024: The Hundred 2024 Women's Schedule, Dates, Venues and Timings in IST

July 23, Tuesday: Oval Invincibles vs Birmingham Phoenix, Kennington Oval, London - 7:15 PM

July 24, Wednesday: Southern Brave vs London Spirit, The Rose Bowl, Southampton - 7:30 PM

July 25, Thursday: Manchester Originals vs Welsh Fire, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester - 7:30 PM

July 26, Friday: Northern Superchargers vs Trent Rockets, Headingley, Leeds - 7:30 PM

July 27, Saturday: London Spirit vs Birmingham Phoenix, Lord's, London - 7:30 PM

July 28, Sunday: Welsh Fire vs Oval Invincibles, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff - 7:30 PM

July 29, Monday: Manchester Originals vs Trent Rockets, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester - 7:30 PM

July 30, Tuesday: Northern Superchargers vs Southern Brave, Headingley, Leeds - 7:30 PM

July 31, Wednesday: Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix, Trent Bridge, Nottingham - 7:30 PM

August 1, Thursday: London Spirit vs Welsh Fire, Lord's, London - 4 PM

August 1, Thursday: Southern Brave vs Manchester Originals, The Rose Bowl, Southampton - 7:30 PM

August 2, Friday: Oval Invincibles vs Northern Superchargers, Kennington Oval, London - 7:30 PM

August 3, Saturday: Birmingham Phoenix vs Southern Brave, Edgbaston, Birmingham - 3:30 PM

August 3, Saturday: Trent Rockets vs Welsh Fire, Trent Bridge, Nottingham - 7 PM

August 4, Sunday: London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles, Lord's, London - 3:30 PM

August 4, Sunday: Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals, Headingley, Leeds - 7 PM

August 5, Monday: Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff - 7:30 PM

August 6, Tuesday: Manchester Originals vs Oval Invincibles, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester - 4 PM

August 6, Tuesday: Birmingham Phoenix vs Northern Superchargers, Edgbaston, Birmingham - 7:30 PM

August 7, Wednesday: Trent Rockets vs London Spirit, Trent Bridge, Nottingham - 7:30 PM

August 8, Thursday: Welsh Fire vs Northern Superchargers, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff - 4 PM

August 8, Thursday: Oval Invincibles vs Southern Brave, Kennington Oval, London - 7:30 PM

August 9, Friday: London Spirit vs Manchester Originals, Lord's, London - 7:30 PM

August 10, Saturday: Southern Brave vs Trent Rockets, The Rose Bowl, Southampton - 3:30 PM

August 10, Saturday: Welsh Fire vs Birmingham Phoenix, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff - 7 PM

August 11, Sunday: Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit, Kennington Oval, London - 3:30 PM

August 11, Sunday: Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester - 7 PM

August 12, Monday: Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets, Edgbaston, Birmingham - 7:30 PM

August 13, Tuesday: Northern Superchargers vs London Spirit, Headingley, Leeds - 7:30 PM

August 14, Wednesday: Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire, The Rose Bowl, Southampton - 4 PM

August 14, Wednesday: Trent Rockets vs Oval Invincibles, Trent Bridge, Nottingham - 7:30 PM

August 15, Thursday: Birmingham Phoenix vs Manchester Originals, Edgbaston, Birmingham - 7:30 PM

August 17, Saturday: Eliminator - TBC vs TBC, Kennington Oval, London - 6:45 PM

August 18, Sunday: Final - TBC vs TBC, Lord's, London - 6:45 PM

The Hundred 2024 Live Streaming: Where to Watch The Hundred 2024 Men's and Women's Live?

The Hundred 2024 Men's and Women's competition will be streamed live on Sony Liv and Fancode app in India.

Fans based in the UK can tune into Sky Sports Cricket.

The Hundred 2024 Live Broadcast: Where to watch The Hundred 2024 Men and Women's LIVE on TV?

There will no broadcast in India. However, the games will be shown on Sony Liv and Fancode app. Viewers based in the UK region can tune into Sky Sports Cricket for the league and knock-out matches. Following are other channels in respective countries where cricket fans can watch The Hundred 2024.

Pakistan: Tamasha

North America: Willow TV, Dazn

UK: Sky Sports Mix, BBC

Australia: Fox Sports

MENA Countries: beIn Sports

Sub-saharan Africa: SuperSport

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Caribbean: ESPN

South East Asia: Fox Sports Asia

Ireland: Virgin Media, BT TV

The Hundred 2024 Men's: Complete Squad Lists

London Spirit Men's Squad: Zak Crawley, Jimmy Neesham (overseas - temporary replacement for Crawley), Andre Russell (overseas), Shimron Hetmyer (overseas), Nathan Ellis (overseas), Dan Lawrence, Liam Dawson, Dan Worrall, Olly Stone, Adam Rossington, Richard Gleeson, Ollie Pope, Matt Taylor (temporary replacement for Pope), Daniel Bell-Drummond, Matthew Critchley, Michael Pepper, Ravi Bopara, Ryan Higgins.

Welsh Fire Men's Squad: Jonny Bairstow, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, David Willey, Matt Henry (overseas), Joe Clarke, Haris Rauf (overseas), Tom Abell, Glenn Phillips (overseas), David Payne, Luke Wells, Roelof van der Merwe, Jake Ball, Stevie Eskinazi, Chris Cooke, Mason Crane, Ben Green.

Birmingham Phoenix Men's Squad: Chris Woakes, Tim Southee (overseas), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Ben Duckett, Benny Howell, Adam Milne (overseas), Jamie Smith, Louis Kimber, Sean Abbott (overseas), Tom Helm, James Fuller, Dan Mousley, Jacob Bethell, Aneurin Donald, Rishi Patel.

Trent Rockets Men's Squad: Joe Root, Riley Meredith (overseas - temporary replacement for Root), Rovman Powell (overseas), Rashid Khan (overseas), Imad Wasim (overseas), Alex Hales, Lewis Gregory, Luke Wood, Tom Banton, John Turner, Sam Hain, Sam Cook, Calvin Harrison, Jordan Thompson, Adam Lyth, Ollie Robinson, Tom Alsop

Southern Brave Men's Squad: Jofra Archer, Kieron Pollard (overseas), James Vince, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Laurie Evans, Leus du Plooy, Akeal Hosein (overseas), Rehan Ahmed, Craig Overton, Finn Allen (overseas), Danny Briggs, George Garton, Alex Davies, James Coles, Joe Weatherley.

Oval Invincibles Men's Squad: Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, Adam Zampa (overseas), Jordan Cox, Gus Atkinson, Harrison Ward (temporary replacement for Atkinson), Sam Billings, Saqib Mahmood, Spencer Johnson (overseas), Dawid Malan, Nathan Sowter, Donovan Ferreira (overseas), Tom Lammonby, Tawanda Muyeye, Marchant de Lange, Mark Watt.

Northern Superchargers Men's Squad: Ben Stokes, Nicholas Pooran (overseas), Adil Rashid, Harry Brook, Reece Topley, Mitchell Santner (overseas), Matthew Short (overseas), Jason Roy, Adam Hose, Tom Lawes, Matthew Potts, Graham Clark, Callum Parkinson, Ollie Robinson, Jordan Clark, Dillon Pennington.

Manchester Originals Men's Squad: Jos Buttler, Jamie Overton, Phil Salt, Sikandar Raza (overseas), Paul Walter, Fazalhaq Farooqi (overseas), Tom Hartley, Usama Mir (overseas), Wayne Madsen, Scott Currie, Max Holden, Josh Hull, Tom Aspinwall, Mitch Stanley, Sonny Baker, Matthew Hurst.

The Hundred 2024 Women's: Complete Squad Lists

London Spirit 2024 Women's Squad: Meg Lanning (overseas), Heather Knight, Deepti Sharma (overseas), Erin Burns (overseas - temporary replacement for Deepti until 31 July), Danielle Gibson, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Cordelia Griffith, Georgia Redmayne (overseas), Eva Gray, Sophie Munro, Hannah Jones, Tara Norris, Niamh Holland, Abbey Freeborn, Ellie Anderson.

Welsh Fire 2024 Women's Squad: Hayley Matthews (overseas), Sophia Dunkley, Shabnim Ismail (overseas), Tammy Beaumont, Jess Jonassen (overseas), Georgia Elwiss, Sarah Bryce, Freya Davies, Phoebe Franklin, Emily Windsor, Ella McCaughan, Beth Langston, Alex Griffiths, Georgia Davis, Kate Coppack.

Birmingham Phoenix 2024 Women's Squad: Amy Jones, Sophie Devine (overseas), Richa Ghosh (overseas), Suzie Bates (overseas - temporary replacement for Richa until 31 July), Ellyse Perry (overseas), Katie Levick, Issy Wong, Emily Arlott, Hannah Baker, Seren Smale, Emma Jones, Chloe Brewer, Sterre Kalis, Charis Pavely, Fran Wilson, Alice Macleod.

Trent Rockets 2024 Women's Squad: Ash Gardner (overseas), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Grace Scrivens, Alana King (overseas), Heather Graham (overseas), Bryony Smith, Katie George, Kirstie Gordon, Grace Potts, Alexa Stonehouse, Josie Groves, Kira Chathli, Cassidy McCarthy, Aylish Cranstone, Natasha Wraith.

Southern Brave 2024 Women's Squad: Smriti Mandhana (overseas), Charli Knott (overseas - temporary replacement for Mandhana until 30 July), Danni Wyatt, Chloe Tryon (overseas), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Freya Kemp, Naomi Dattani, Georgia Adams, Lauren Cheatle (overseas), Kalea Moore, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Rhianna Southby, Mary Taylor, Sophie Luff, Katie Jones.

Oval Invincibles 2024 Women's Squad: Chamari Athapaththu (overseas), Laura Harris (overseas - temporary replacement for Athapaththu until 28 July), Marizanne Kapp (overseas), Alice Capsey, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Amanda-Jade Wellington (overseas), Mady Villiers, Paige Scholfield, Sophia Smale, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Jo Gardner, Lizzie Scott, Georgie Boyce, Rachel Slater, Amara Carr.

Northern Superchargers 2024 Women's Squad: Annabel Sutherland (overseas), Phoebe Litchfield (overseas), Georgia Wareham (overseas), Kate Cross, Bess Heath, Linsey Smith, Alice Davidson-Richards, Hollie Armitage, Grace Ballinger, Marie Kelly, Lucy Higham, Ella Claridge, Davina Perrin, Jodi Grewcock, Sophia Turner.

Manchester Originals 2024 Women's Squad: Beth Mooney (overseas), Sophie Ecclestone, Kim Garth (overseas), Laura Wolvaardt (overseas), Lauren Filer, Eve Jones, Emma Lamb, Bethan Ellis, Fi Morris, Kathryn Bryce, Phoebe Graham, Ellie Threlkeld, Liberty Heap, Dani Gregory, Alice Monaghan.

ALSO READ: 'Just gave him a look': Talented youngster reveals how Yuvraj Singh saved him from sledging

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube