'Just gave him a look': Talented youngster reveals how Yuvraj Singh saved him from sledging

Young batting sensation Abhishek Sharma is one of the most promising batters in the India ranks currently. He is touted as the next big batting sensation and has the potential to become a mainstay in the national team.

Following a breakout Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) campaign playing for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Abhishek earned his maiden India cap for India in the recently-concluded Zimbabwe tour.

Although the youngster had a forgettable debut, scoring a four-ball duck, he soon gave a testament to his sheer prowess by notching up his first-ever international ton in the very next game.

While his talent has no doubt been proved, a giant contribution behind Abhishek's success can be credited to former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh.

Abhishek, time and again has namedropped Yuvraj as his mentor and recently shared a story where Yuvraj had saved him from getting sledged during a Ranji Trophy match for Punjab.

Abhishek Sharma reveals how Yuvraj Singh saved him from getting sledged

The 23-year-old stated that Punjab had decided to sledge a particular player from the opposition team but when he went to bat, the player gave it back to him by sledging and abusing him.

Speaking about the incident, Abhishek recalled how Yuvraj Singh's stare made the player apologize, Abhishek said on the YouTube channel Second Innings with Manjot Kalra,

"I don't remember the name, but there was a player who had scored a hundred against us in that match. We had planned to sledge him a little. You are bound to get angry if a youngster does that to you. When I went to bat, he was standing at short leg and started targeting me. Yuvi paaji was at the other end, he saw that something was bothering me. He asked me about it, and I told him that this guy was abusing me. Yuvi paaji just gave him a look and the player instantly apologized."

Abhishek, who has already opened India doors will now hope to stake his claim for the next T20 World Cup in 2026, especially with the retirement of star batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from the shortest format that has left a major opening at the top of the batting order.

