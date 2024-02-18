Watch: Yashasvi Jaiswal smashes James Anderson for a hat-trick of sixes

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been a pure revelation ever since his foray and he once again gave a testament to his prowess with a pure box-office entertainment show. Jaiswal, who is en route to his second career double ton in the ongoing IND vs ENG 3rd Test in Rajkot slammed veteran pacer James Anderson for a hattrick of sixes.

Following a double hundred in the second Test, Jaiswal continued his aggressive approach by making a mockery of James Anderson by smacking three consecutive sixes in the 85th over.

In the process, the Indian opener eclipsed the record for most sixes by an Indian batter in a Test innings. Jaiswal went past the Indian record of eight sixes, previously held jointly by Mayank Agarwal and Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Jaiswal also became the first Indian batter to score at least 10 sixes in a Test innings.

WATCH: Yashasvi Jaiswal slams Anderson for a hattrick of sixes



Despite retiring hurt on Day 3 of the ongoing Test match, Yashasvi Jaiswal returned to the crease to continue his innings after Shubman Gill was run out.

His batting peaked with a powerful slog sweep off a low-full-toss from Anderson, which seemed more like an off-spinner on the second delivery of the 85th over. He then went on to attack the 41-year-old with a lofted drive over deep extra cover off a full-pitched delivery bowled outside the off stump line. Following this, the Mumbaikar completed a third consecutive six from a slot delivery outside the off-stump and hit it over the bowler’s head.

The three consecutive sixes against Anderson came out of the box for the English team and soon Anderson was seen in consultation with Three Lions skipper Ben Stokes.

