Ashwin to rejoin India team on Day 4 of Rajkot Test

In a positive news, Ravichandran Ashwin is set to return to the India team setup after abruptly leaving on Day 3 of the ongoing IND vs ENG 3rd Test due to a family emergency. BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla revealed later that it was Ashwin’s mother who had fallen sick. However, the Indian board (BCCI) has now confirmed that the veteran offie will be back to help India's cause in the current match.

Confirming the same BCCI Secretary Jay Shah issued a statement earlier today (February 18):

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is pleased to announce the return of R Ashwin to the squad after a brief absence due to a family emergency. Ashwin, had to temporarily withdraw from the squad after Day 2 of the 3rd Test in Rajkot to attend to a family emergency. Both R Ashwin and the team management are pleased to confirm that he will be back in action on Day 4 and will continue to contribute towards the team cause in the ongoing Test match."

“The team management, players, media and fans have shown immense understanding and empathy, acknowledging the importance of family as a priority. The team and its supporters have stood united in support of Ashwin during this challenging period, and the management is delighted to welcome him back to the field." the statement added.

Ashwin reaches landmark 500th Test wicket

Earlier on Day 2 of the Rajkot Test, Ashwin reached another milestone in his illustrious career as he became only the second Indian to complete 500 wickets in Tests.

The spin maestro beacme second Indian, following in the footsteps of the legendary Anil Kumble. This milestone also places him among the top nine bowlers in Test history to reach the 500-wicket mark. The illustrious company he now keeps includes the likes of Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne, Anil Kumble, and Nathan Lyon, who are the only spinners to have taken more wickets than him in the history of Test cricket.

