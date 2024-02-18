'The break has done wonders' - Ishan Kishan set to make a comeback after a prolonged absence

It has been a rough start to the year for Ishan Kishan.

Ishan Kishan has been the talking point since he took a break, owning mental fatigue. Numerous reports and speculations have been made about him, and the latest update reveals that Kishan is practising in Vadodara with Hardik Pandya, eyeing a comeback in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

A close source revealed to The Indian Express that Ishan Kishan is mentally in a better position, and the break has helped him. Kishan is getting food cooked by his mother and enjoying the company of his family members, adds the source.

“The break has done wonders for him. He has rented a flat in Vadodara. His entire family, barring his elder brother (Raj), who is a surgeon in Lucknow, everyone is staying with him. The family is completely backing him in this tough time. He has been constantly on the road since making his international debut. He always used to crib a lot about not being able to eat food cooked by his mother. Now, he is getting it three times a day. He is spending time with Viraj, his nephew, which has made him very relaxed, and he is enjoying the company of his family members.”

Also Read: Former RCB star ruled out of action for one year due to stress fracture

According to The Indian Express, Kishan wanted a break following India’s heartbreaking loss against Australia in the World Cup final, but management wanted him to continue. However, Kishan eventually had to take a break when mental fatigue caught him.

“He had never complained about it, but the ODI World Cup final loss in Ahmedabad, like the billions in our country, has left him shattered. He wanted the break right after the tournament but was asked by the management to play, and he did it without asking any questions. He tried to push his body and brain, but mental fatigue caught up with him, and it was only then that he requested a break.”

Ishan Kishan to play in the DY Patil Tournament

A couple of days back, Jay Shah, the BCCI secretary, asked the BCCI-contracted players to feature for their respective domestic teams in the Ranji Trophy. The move was labelled as a warning for Kishan, who has skipped red-ball games, but close sources to the player don’t think so.

“Ishan has always given priority to the Ranji Trophy. In the 2022-23 season, he was constantly travelling with the Indian cricket team, but despite the hectic schedule, he played a couple of Ranji Trophy games and scored a century against Kerala, which helped him earn a place in India’s Test team. All these accusations are just rubbish.”

Ishan Kishan will play for the Reserve Bank of India in the DY Patil Tournament, and his primary goal is to have a rocking IPL season and find a place in the T20 World Cup 2024 squad. The southpaw will request a No Object Certificate (NOC) from the board to become a part of the tournament.

Telegram Group Join Now

“He will ask for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the board. He will be playing for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). He wants to earn his spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad with a good outing in the IPL. It is a long road but the hunger to play cricket is back, and he wants to play in all three formats.”

It has been a rough start to the year for Ishan Kishan. However, the recent update on him is encouraging, and Kishan would hope to return to competitive cricket and stamp his authority again.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.