Former RCB star ruled out of action for one year due to stress fracture

The scans have revealed a fresh stress fracture on his back, and it will keep him out of action for another year.

One of the former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacers has suffered a persistent back issue. The concerned player has sustained multiple stress fractures on his back, and while he underwent surgery last year, the problem is not resolved yet.

The scans have revealed a fresh stress fracture on his back, and it will keep him out of action for another year. It is a massive blow for him and his team, given the amount of time he had already spent out of the game due to injuries.

The concerned player is none other than the talented Kiwi pacer Kyle Jamieson, whose promising career has been plagued by injuries, especially the stress fractures on his back. While playing the first Test against South Africa, Jamieson felt soreness in his back and was ruled out of the next game.

Also Read: Discarded India Star smashes his 3rd century of this Ranji Trophy season

The fracture is in the same area where previous surgery was done. The good news is that the lanky pacer won’t undergo surgery for this fresh fracture, but he will miss the action for a prolonged period.

Kyle Jamieson hopeful of returning back for New Zealand

Kyle Jamieson admitted that the last few days have been challenging, and he was grateful for the support he has received. However, Kyle is hopeful he has “more playing days ahead”.

“The last few days have been some of my most challenging, but I am hugely grateful for the support I've received from my partner, family, teammates, support staff and medical professionals. I know injuries are part of life as a cricketer, and at my age, I am hopeful I still have many more playing days ahead of me.”

Jamieson added the recovery period is more challenging emotionally and mentally than physically. According to him, it’s part of the journey.

“I know some of the hurdles I'll have to overcome, probably more mentally and emotionally. The physical side is the easy part. You just rest and build back up. It's almost autopilot in a way. It's more the mental hurdles, months on end, you are halfway through, and a fair bit of time has gone, and there's still a fair chunk of time away. It's tough because you don't want to go through it again. You hope that each time is the last time, but I'm also 6'8'' and trying to bowl fast, so know it's definitely part of the journey.”

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.