Discarded India Star smashes his 3rd century of this Ranji Trophy season

The ongoing Ranji Trophy edition has seen plenty of exceptional individual performances from young and veteran players across different teams. Most players have shown marvellous consistency and pressed a case for themselves in the national team.

The competition in Indian cricket is immense, and players have to show tremendous consistency and versatility to prove themselves and stand apart from the rest. The Indian team is currently going through a transition phase, and players have a chance to impress the selectors.

Among the many consistent performers has been the veteran Cheteshwar Pujara, who is not a part of the national team anymore. Pujara has been absolutely phenomenal in this Ranji Trophy season, piling on runs innings after innings.

While Pujara was inconsistent and rightly dropped from the Indian team, he is again making selectors notice him and appreciate his top-class performances for his domestic side, Saurashtra. Few have been as prolific run-scorers as Pujara, who has stamped his authority again.

Cheteshwar Pujara smashes his 3rd century of this Ranji Trophy season

Cheteshwar Pujara has continued his red-hot form against Manipur in the Elite Group A game, smashing his third century of the season. Pujara accumulated 108 runs in just 105 balls, including 12 fours and a six to pile the agony on Manipur, who looked down and out in the game.

Pujara completed his century in a mere 102 balls and helped Saurashtra post 529/6 before declaring the innings. It was Pujara’s 63rd century in the First Class cricket, showing his longevity.

The 36-year-old has 673 runs at a whopping average of 74.78 in ten innings this Ranji season. Pujara also has a double-century, scoring an unbeaten 243 against Jharkhand earlier in the competition.

Rahul Dravid stated that doors are open for one and all in the national team, and Pujara will definitely be on the selectors’ radar, especially in the absence of several players due to various reasons. There is a massive away series against Australia, where Cheteshwar Pujara has scored plenty of runs and been instrumental in two consecutive series wins, and a re-selection won’t be a surprise.

