‘Abbe Sar Mein Kuch Hai?’ Rohit Sharma’s Another Hilarious Comment Caught on the Stump Mic [WATCH]

Rohit Sharma was caught giving a cheeky comment to Akash Deep, and the stump mic captured it. The incident happened on the fifth delivery of the 114th over when Akash bowled so wide that even the wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant couldn’t collect it after diving.

He attempted to bowl one very full, but the ball probably slipped out of his hands and went outside the cut strip, only marginally saving a no-ball. Pant immediately dived and somehow stopped it, but the two batters had enough time to run a single, giving two runs to the team.

Rohit was frustrated with this wide delivery and exclaimed, “Abbe sar mein kuch hai (Do you have a brain)?” while gesturing his head. His words went viral immediately, and Rohit added another hilarious comment to his long list of such statements.

The stump mic seems to have been made for Rohit, who always has a few things to say whenever a player makes a mistake or something unusual happens on the field. Akash Deep had a wry smile on his face after this delivery, and he probably also enjoyed Rohit’s comments since they were not meant to be rude or offensive.

India in deep trouble after losing four wickets for 51 runs

India conceded 445 runs in the first innings after electing to field first, with Travis Head (152) and Steve Smith (101) registering sensational centuries. While Jasprit Bumrah bowled well and got six wickets, other bowlers struggled for control.

Later, India didn’t have the brightest of starts, for they lost Yashasvi Jaiswal on just the second delivery of the innings. Later, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli couldn’t last long either and lost wickets in quick successions.

Then came a rain delay, and right after the break, Pat Cummins removed a big wicket of Rishabh Pant to put Australia in the driver’s seat. By the end of the day, India are 51/4 and desperately require a big partnership.

They still trail by 394 runs, with KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma on the crease. There’s still rain forecast for the remaining days, and India will play for survival now.

