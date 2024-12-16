News
Former English cricketer and current commentator Isa Guha has apologised for her racial remarks on Jasprit Bumrah on the second day of The Gabba Test.
News
December 16, 2024 - 12:22 pm

English Commentator Apologises for Calling Jasprit Bumrah ‘A Primate’ on Air; Ravi Shastri Reacts

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

The term “primate” didn’t sit well with the audience; they were reminded of the infamous 2008 Monkeygate scandal.

Former English cricketer and current commentator Isa Guha has apologised for her racial remarks on Jasprit Bumrah on the second day of The Gabba Test. While it seemed unintentional, Isa called Bumrah a “primate” while commentating on Fox Cricket yesterday.

“Well, he’s the MVP, isn’t he? Most valuable primate, Jasprit Bumrah. He is the one that’s going to do all the talking for India, and why so much focus was on him in the buildup to this Test match, and whether he would be fit.”

Also Read: ‘They Don’t Settle on a Tactic for Long Enough’ – Former English Captain Lashes Out at Rohit Sharma for His Poor Strategy

The term “primate” didn’t sit well with the audience; they were reminded of the infamous 2008 Monkeygate scandal. Hence, she issued an apology for using that term before the start of play earlier today.

“Yesterday in commentary I used a word that can be interpreted in a number of different ways. I’d like to apologise for any offence caused. I set myself really high standards when it comes to empathy and respect of others. I was trying to frame the enormity of his achievement and I’ve chosen the wrong word. And for that, I am deeply sorry. As someone who is also of South Asian heritage, I hope people would recognise there was no other intention or malice there, and I hope this hasn’t overshadowed what has been a great Test match so far – and I look forward to seeing how it progresses.”

Ravi Shastri calls Isa Guha “brave” after her public apology

Following Isa Guha’s public apology, Ravi Shastri, who is also commentating alongside Guha, called her “brave”. He added such mistakes can happen to anyone, and everyone should move on.

“Brave woman, to apologise on live television takes some steel. You heard it from the horse’s mouth so as far as I am concerned, game’s over. People are entitled to make mistakes, we are all human. In the heat of the moment, sometimes when you have the mic in your hand, things can happen. Let’s move on.”

Honestly, Isa’s comments weren’t offensive, and she only meant to applaud Bumrah after his sensational bowling performance on the second day of the Brisbane Test. While ‘primate’ might not have been the best choice, it’s clear she didn’t intend to be rude.

Bumrah ended with another five-wicket haul, snaring six wickets for 76 runs in 28 overs. Had he not dismissed Aussie batters regularly, they would have scored more in the first innings.

AUS vs IND
Border Gavaskar Trophy
Isa Guha
Jasprit Bumrah
Ravi Shastri

