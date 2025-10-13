Babar Azam Takes Stunning Low Catch at Slip To Dismiss Ryan Rickelton in PAK vs SA 1st Test [WATCH]

Babar Azam took a brilliant one-handed low catch at slip to dismiss Ryan Rickelton in the 1st Test between Pakistan and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Babar Azam Takes Stunning Low Catch at Slip to Dismiss Ryan Rickelton

The incident took place in the 51st over of the first innings when Salman Ali Agha was bowling. Babar Azam took a brilliant one-handed catch at slip. The third umpire checked to confirm if the catch was clean, and it was.

It was a full delivery turning away, and Ryan Rickelton tried to flick it but got a thick leading edge. The ball was dropping quickly, but Babar reacted sharply, dived to his right, and caught it just inches above the ground. It was a special effort to end Rickelton’s fine innings.

South Africa Finish Day 2 at 216/6

Pakistan began Day 2 at 313/5 but lost their last five wickets for just 65 runs, giving South Africa a strong start to the morning. Senuran Muthusamy was the star for the Proteas, taking six wickets. Pakistan looked set for a total of over 400 when Salman Ali Agha was batting well, but they were eventually bowled out for 378. Spinners dominated the innings, taking nine of the ten wickets, with Muthusamy changing the course of the game by picking three wickets in just four balls. For Pakistan, Imam-ul-Haq scored 93, Shan Masood made 76, Agha Salman contributed 93, and Mohammad Rizwan added 75.

South Africa started their first innings well but lost wickets at regular intervals after a solid start. Aiden Markram was the first to go for 20, followed by Wiaan Mulder for 17. Ryan Rickelton and Tony de Zorzi then built a strong 114-run partnership to steady the innings. However, South Africa suffered a collapse, losing four wickets for just 26 runs and slipping to 200/6. At stumps on Day 2, they ended at 216/6. For Pakistan, Noman Ali was the standout bowler with four wickets, while Sajid Khan and Agha Salman picked up one each.

