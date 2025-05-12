News
[WATCH] BCCI Makes Heartwarming Tribute Video For Virat Kohli After Test Retirement
[WATCH] BCCI Makes Heartwarming Tribute Video For Virat Kohli After Test Retirement

Former India skipper and batting stalwart Virat Kohli announced his retirement from the longest format earlier today (May 12). The decision came close on the heels of fellow compatriot Rohit Sharma’s Test retirement, who revealed the news on May 7.

It is understood that while the selectors nudged Rohit’s decision, they wanted Virat to continue. The news thus came as shocking, especially with a high-profile five-match Test series against England lined up next.

Nevertheless, now that Virat has confirmed his decision, he pulled curtains to an illustrious Test career, which started with his debut on a West Indies tour back in 2011.

As a tribute to Virat’s heroics and contributions over the years, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a tribute video on their social media handle.

Watch the video below.

Virat Kohli retires as most successful Indian Test captain

Virat Kohli stands as India’s most successful Test captain, holding the record for the most victories in the format. During his tenure, he captained India in 68 Test matches, securing an impressive 40 wins at a remarkable win percentage of 58.82.

While India’s dominance at home under Kohli is widely recognised, his overseas success truly highlights his leadership legacy. He led India to 16 Test wins in 37 away or neutral-venue matches, achieving a win rate of 43.24 – the highest for any Indian skipper.

Kohli also outperformed all other Asian captains in SENA countries, securing seven Test wins in 24 matches.

One of Kohli’s crowning achievements was guiding India to its maiden Test series victory in Australia during the 2018/19 tour, a historic milestone that remains the pinnacle of his Test captaincy.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube

