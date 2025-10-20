Direct-hit From Harshitha Samarawickrama Sends Fargana Hoque Packing In SL-W vs BAN-W In Women’s World Cup 2025 [WATCH]

Bangladesh had a jittery start in their run-chase of 203.

Sri Lanka are turning the heat on with some awesome fielding skills. After a strange DRS call against South Africa, Fargana Hoque now found herself at the receiving end of a brilliant direct-hit. Bangladesh did well to restrict Sri Lanka to a below-par 202. But they started their innings on a very jittery note, losing a couple of quick wickets.

The dismissal occurred in the 11th over. Fargana Hoque was on strike, and she defended a delivery on the leg side. The ball rolled on just to the right of Harshitha Samarawickrama, who was stationed at mid-wicket. The fielder wasted no time to pick the ball up and aim at the stumps. Hoque was more than a yard out of the crease at the time of impact, and had to walk back for a modest seven off 35 deliveries.

The Bangladesh opener may have given herself a chance if she hadn’t stopped for a moment after committing to the run. Stopping in the middle of a run breaks the momentum of the batter, and it takes a lot of time to accelerate again. That was where Hoque lost her wicket, and Samarawickrama did not put a foot wrong to pile misery on the Bangladesh batting order.

Dismal Form For Fargana Hoque

The Bangladesh opener has not found form yet in the tournament, and it will be worrying signs for the team. Though their chances of qualification are close to nil, the team would want one of their most experienced players to fire. The fact that she has gone without a single fifty in the tournament till now will be a red flag for the Asian side.

Fargana Hoque has not featured in the matches against England and New Zealand, but in the four games she has played, she has registered scores of 2, 30, 8 and 7. Three of the four totals in the campaign are single-digit scores, which should concern the right-handed opener. Furthermore, two of the dismissals have been unconventional.

As for Bangladesh, they started their campaign off with a fantastic win against Pakistan. However, they were not able to register a single victory post their win in the first game. There has been a pattern in which they have played, and Bangladesh have not been able to score runs at a brisk pace. This has impacted their run-scoring, and as a result, they haven’t been able to score big totals on the board.

Moreover, the batters have found it really difficult to rotate the strike in the middle overs. To further add to their woes, their power hitting lacks the innovation that is required, and hence, the team has not been able to close games at will. Post the campaign, Bangladesh will certainly have a lot of questions to ponder in their team meetings.

