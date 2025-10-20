Bizarre Dismissal! Ball Deflects Off Bangladesh Wicket-keeper to Stump Kavisha Dilhari in SL-W vs BAN-W Women’s World Cup 2025

Bangladesh bundled out Sri Lanka for only 202 runs.

The 21st fixture of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 has witnessed an unorthodox form of dismissal during the ongoing clash between hosts Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. The first delivery of the 20th over off Nigar Sultana, completely outfoxed the youngster Kavisha Dilhari, as well as the wicket-keeper Nahida Akter.

The ball deflected off the keeper’s pads to knock off the bails of the 24-year-old, who had just come to the crease in the 17th over and faced only five balls of the innings. Even the opponents were not initially aware of the development, as the batter was forced to leave the pitch for just four runs off six balls due to the unfortunate mode of dismissal.

Sri Lanka Continues to Struggle With The Willow in Women’s World Cup 2025

The hosts have endured a tough form in the mega ICC tournament and are yet to register their first victory on the scoreboard. With three defeats and two washouts, they are currently at just one spot above the bottom-placed Pakistan. However, with three teams, Australia, South Africa and England already claiming the semi-final berths, all other sides, including Sri Lanka, are still in contention to grab the remaining fourth and final spot.

But before facing the Women in Green at the home venue, Colombo, they will have to clinch the ongoing match against the arch-rivals, Bangladesh, to push their qualification chances. Notably, after electing to bat first at the DY Patil Stadium, Sri Lanka had only managed 132/4 halfway through the game, courtesy of a solid 72-run partnership between captain Chamari Athapaththu (46) and Hasini Perera (85) at the top.

Though Perera stitched another pivotal 74-run stand with Nilakshika Silva (37), the other middle-order players could not carry on the momentum and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. An impressive bowling performance from the Bangladesh unit, spearheaded by Shorna Akter’s three-wicket haul, saw them bundle out the Lankan side for just 202 runs under 49 overs.

Except for the skipper Athapaththu, Perera and Silva, the entire lineup of the hosts has struggled to contribute to the team’s tally in the 50-over event so far. However, if Sultana and Co. manage to chase the low total, they will boost their chances to secure the knockout spot, with one more remaining clash against India.

