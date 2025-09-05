Lungi Ngidi Outfoxes Jos Buttler With Clever Slower Ball in ENG vs SA 2nd ODI [WATCH]

It was an important breakthrough for South Africa

Lungi Ngidi dismissed Jos Buttler with a brilliant slower ball in the second ODI between England and South Africa at Lord’s.

Lungi Ngidi Outsmarts Jos Buttler With Clever Slower Ball

The incident came in the second innings during the 43rd over when Buttler, looking to accelerate, stepped down the pitch against Ngidi. The bowler cleverly sent down a slower off-cutter that dipped sharply, beating Buttler’s attempted heave to the leg side. The ball sneaked through and crashed into the stumps, ending Buttler’s innings on 61 off 51 balls.

It was an important breakthrough for South Africa as England still needed 80 runs from the last eight overs with Jos Buttler and Will Jacks at the crease.

South Africa clinched the ODI series against England with a narrow 5-run win in the second match at Lord’s on Thursday. The victory was built on a historic knock from Matthew Breetzke, who played a brilliant innings of 85 runs. Stepping in for the unwell Wiaan Mulder, Breetzke grabbed his chance and became the first player in ODI history to score fifty or more in each of his first five matches. His 77-ball stay at the crease gave South Africa the perfect platform.

Aiden Markram supported him with 49 runs. Tristan Stubbs added a quick 58. Their contributions helped South Africa post a strong total of 330 for 8 in 50 overs after England chose to bowl first.

England showed much more fight than in their poor outing at Headingley. They lost Jamie Smith early. Ben Duckett also fell cheaply. Joe Root and Jacob Bethell steadied the innings. Both went on to score composed half-centuries.

Jos Buttler then took charge with a counter-attacking 61 from just 51 balls. He was undone by a clever slower ball from Lungi Ngidi. Will Jacks tried to keep the chase alive with two big sixes. His dismissal in the 47th over to Nandre Burger tilted the match back in South Africa’s favour. Burger finished with three wickets for 63 runs.

The game went down to the wire. Jofra Archer smashed 27* off 14 balls, hitting two sixes and two fours. England needed 16 runs from the final over with one wicket in hand. South Africa held their nerve to seal a tense win. England finished on 325 for 9, just short of the target.

With this result, South Africa take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The final ODI will be played in Southampton on Sunday.

