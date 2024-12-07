News
Mohammed Siraj went on a celebrappeal against Marnus Labuschagne on the fourth delivery of the 36th over during the second Test.
WATCH
December 7, 2024 - 12:34 pm

Mohammed Siraj’s Hilarious Celebrappeal Goes in Vain As the Umpire Remains Unmoved Amidst Chaotic Appeal [WATCH]

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

That celebrappeal instantly caught the limelight and became a talking point across social media platforms, largely due to the confidence with which Siraj appealed.

Mohammed Siraj went on a celebrappeal against Marnus Labuschagne on the fourth delivery of the 36th over during the second Test.

Mohammed Siraj went on a celebrappeal against Marnus Labuschagne on the fourth delivery of the 36th over during the second Test. He was so confident that the batter was out and didn’t even bother to look behind, but the on-field umpire was unmoved.

Siraj bowled a length delivery with an incoming angle, and the ball hit Labuschagne’s pads in a flash, and the whole team appealed. However, Richard Illingworth downplayed the appeal, and after a short discussion, India decided against the review.

The replays later confirmed an inside edge before the ball hit the pad, and the umpire had made a terrific decision, even though it looked very close to the naked eye. Barring Siraj, everyone heard an inside edge, but the bowler was convinced straightaway that he had his man, as is often the case with bowlers.

Also Read: ‘No Indian has more in Australia’: Nitish Kumar Reddy smashes India’s Test record books in just his second Test match

That celebrappeal instantly caught the limelight and became a talking point across social media platforms, largely due to the confidence with which Siraj appealed. Sometimes, he gets extra charged and engages in such activities, so emotions overtake sanity, and a similar thing unfolded during this incident.

Australia gain first-inning lead despite losing four wickets

After bundling India on a mere 180 in the first innings, Australia didn’t have the brightest of starts, for they lost Usman Khawaja early in the innings. However, Nathan McSweeney and Marnus Labuschagne were brilliant with their batting technique and showed prudence to play out the tough phase.

They left anything outside the off-stump line and made every loose delivery count. On the second day, Australia lost two quick wickets of McSweeney and Steve Smith, but Labuschagne and Travis Head formed a partnership to put Australia in control.

Later, Nitish Kumar Reddy provided the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne against the run of play, but Head kept going. Australia already have a first-innings lead and will look to make it as big as possible.

India’s task is cut out, and they will need wickets in quick succession to restrict Australia before they run away with the game. In the second session, they will again rely on Jasprit Bumrah to provide wickets.

