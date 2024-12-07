News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Nitish Kumar Reddy has been sensational in the first few matches of his international cricket and carried his good form to Test cricket.
News
December 7, 2024 - 11:40 am

‘No Indian has more in Australia’: Nitish Kumar Reddy smashes India’s Test record books in just his second Test match

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

Nitish made his Test debut against Australia in the first game and showed he belonged to this level.

Nitish Kumar Reddy has been sensational in the first few matches of his international cricket and carried his good form to Test cricket.

Nitish Kumar Reddy has been sensational in the first few matches of his international cricket and carried his good form to Test cricket. He made his Test debut against Australia in the first game and showed he belonged to this level.

He has already named himself in an elite record as an Indian batter on Australian soil by becoming the first batter to achieve a significant feat. Nitish has hit five maximums against pacers in Australia – the most by an Indian batter Down Under.

He batted in the lower middle order in both innings when wickets were falling around him, but Reddy held his end firmly and also played big shots to provide impetus to the innings. The Aussie pacers came hard at him, but the youngster took them on in their own backyard and handled them superbly.

Also Read: Former KKR Speedster Takes a Fabulous Hat-Trick To Put His Team in a Commanding Position

No wonder he has already hit them for as many sixes despite playing only three innings, and the number is bound to increase as the series moves. India might not have expected such maturity at this age from Reddy, but he has shown that he is ready to navigate threats and play in arduous conditions.

Australia in a strong position in the second Test in Adelaide

After winning the toss, India opted to bat first but couldn’t churn out a quality batting performance in the first innings. They could only score 180 runs in 44.1 overs, with Nitish Kumar Reddy (42) top-scoring for the Indian team.

Mitchell Starc took six wickets, while Pat Cummins and Scott Boland dismissed two batters each for Australia. During the second innings, India dismissed Usman Khawaja (13) in the tenth over, but Marnus Labuschagne and Nathan McSweeney saw the day out for the Aussies.

India took two early wickets on the second day, dismissing McSweeney and Steve Smith in a few overs. However, Labuschagne and Travis Head stitched a vital 65-run stand for the fourth wicket before Nitish Kumar Reddy provided the breakthrough.

At the moment, Head and Mitchell Marsh are batting on the crease. Australia have gained the lead and will look to build on it.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

AUS vs IND
Border Gavaskar Trophy
Mitchell Starc
Nitish Kumar Reddy
Scott Boland

Related posts

Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami Set To Receive Call Up for Border Gavaskar Trophy Amidst India’s Struggle in Australia: Reports

His kit has already been dispatched to Australia.
News
07/12/2024
Shubman Gill scolds Yashasvi Jaiswal

‘Aisa Mat Kar Tu’: Shubman Gill Scolds Yashasvi Jaiswal After Terrible Mixup in Adelaide [WATCH]

Their conversation was caught on the stump mic.
WATCH
07/12/2024
As Mohammed Siraj bowled a yorker-length delivery to dismiss Travis Head, a few words were exchanged between the two before the batter walked off.

Travis Head Responds to Mohammed Siraj’s Aggressive Send-Off After Game-Changing Hundred in Adelaide Test

As Mohammed Siraj bowled a yorker-length delivery to dismiss Travis Head, a few words were exchanged between the two before the batter walked off.
News
07/12/2024
Virat Kohli gives fiery sendoff to Marnus Labuschagne

Watch: Fired Up Virat Kohli Sends Off Marnus Labuschagne With a Shush After Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Screamer

Kohli's aggressive spirit once again came to the fore.
WATCH
07/12/2024
Virat Kohli reminds umpire about KL Rahul's Perth dismissal

Kohli Doesn’t Forget: India Star Reminds Umpires of KL Rahul’s Perth Dismissal After Mitchell Marsh Survives Similar DRS [WATCH]

The controversial decision triggered Virat Kohli to remind umpires about the Perth incident.
WATCH
07/12/2024
Gus Atkinson took a marvellous hat-trick during the 2nd Test between New Zealand and England at the Basin Reserve, Wellington.

Former KKR Speedster Takes a Fabulous Hat-Trick To Put His Team in a Commanding Position

Atkinson had a dream start to his Test career and added another feather to his cap with this hat-trick.
Indian Premier League - IPL
07/12/2024
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2024 - CricXtasy