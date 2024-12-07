‘No Indian has more in Australia’: Nitish Kumar Reddy smashes India’s Test record books in just his second Test match

Nitish made his Test debut against Australia in the first game and showed he belonged to this level.

Nitish Kumar Reddy has been sensational in the first few matches of his international cricket and carried his good form to Test cricket. He made his Test debut against Australia in the first game and showed he belonged to this level.

He has already named himself in an elite record as an Indian batter on Australian soil by becoming the first batter to achieve a significant feat. Nitish has hit five maximums against pacers in Australia – the most by an Indian batter Down Under.

Nitish Kumar Reddy has now hit five sixes against pace in Australia. No Indian has more in Test history. — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) December 6, 2024

He batted in the lower middle order in both innings when wickets were falling around him, but Reddy held his end firmly and also played big shots to provide impetus to the innings. The Aussie pacers came hard at him, but the youngster took them on in their own backyard and handled them superbly.

No wonder he has already hit them for as many sixes despite playing only three innings, and the number is bound to increase as the series moves. India might not have expected such maturity at this age from Reddy, but he has shown that he is ready to navigate threats and play in arduous conditions.

Now THIS is entertaining stuff from Nitish Kumar Reddy!#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/JgsupvPUkN — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 6, 2024

Australia in a strong position in the second Test in Adelaide

After winning the toss, India opted to bat first but couldn’t churn out a quality batting performance in the first innings. They could only score 180 runs in 44.1 overs, with Nitish Kumar Reddy (42) top-scoring for the Indian team.

Mitchell Starc took six wickets, while Pat Cummins and Scott Boland dismissed two batters each for Australia. During the second innings, India dismissed Usman Khawaja (13) in the tenth over, but Marnus Labuschagne and Nathan McSweeney saw the day out for the Aussies.

India took two early wickets on the second day, dismissing McSweeney and Steve Smith in a few overs. However, Labuschagne and Travis Head stitched a vital 65-run stand for the fourth wicket before Nitish Kumar Reddy provided the breakthrough.

At the moment, Head and Mitchell Marsh are batting on the crease. Australia have gained the lead and will look to build on it.

