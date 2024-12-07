Former KKR Speedster Takes a Fabulous Hat-Trick To Put His Team in a Commanding Position

Atkinson had a dream start to his Test career and added another feather to his cap with this hat-trick.

Gus Atkinson took a marvellous hat-trick during the 2nd Test between New Zealand and England at the Basin Reserve, Wellington. The moment came during the 35th over of the second innings earlier in the day.

He started the proceedings with a dismissal of Nathan Smith on the third delivery, followed by Matt Henry, and capped it off with Tim Southee’s wicket. Gus Atkinson became only the 14th English bowler to take a hat-trick and the first in three years in Test match cricket, with the last coming off Keshav Maharaj’s bowling in Gros Islet in 2021.

It was the first hat-trick in Wellington, and the lanky pacer ended with the figures of 4/31 and played a crucial role in bundling New Zealand to a mere 125 in their first innings. Atkinson had a dream start to his Test career and added another feather to his cap with this hat-trick.

The last English bowler to take a hat-trick was Moeen Ali, who took it against South Africa at The Oval in 2017. Overall, Atkinson is the 47th bowler to take a hat-trick in Test cricket, joining an elite club of bowlers comprising numerous greats of the game.

England well in control with another impressive batting performance

After bundling New Zealand to a mere 125, England again churned out an impressive batting performance in the third innings of the game. While they lost Zak Crawley early in the innings, Ben Duckett and Jacob Bethell formed a massive partnership for the second wicket to put England in a commanding position.

The duo added 187 runs, with Duckett (92) and Bethell (96) scoring big scores. Even after they departed, Joe Root and Harry Brook took the innings forward and piled agony on the Kiwi bowlers in Wellington.

Brook got out after a well-made 55, but Root is still batting on the crease. Ben Stokes has come with all the guns blazing and will look to power England to a big score.

New Zealand would want to fight as much as they can from here on. A win looks impossible for them at this stage.

