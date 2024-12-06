India Risk Points Penalty for Slow Over Rate? Where Will They Stand in the WTC Points Table

Things could change drastically if the Men in Blue face a fine for slow over rate.

The Indian team is currently at the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) Points Table and are the frontrunner to seal a berth in next year’s Final at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground.

However, things could change drastically if the Men in Blue face a fine for slow over rate and their points are docked. Recently, New Zealand and England paid a penalty of three points each for slow over rates after the culmination of the first Test of the three-match series. Following that, the Blackcaps dropped to the fifth place and now India can also suffer a similar fate.

To make things worse, during the first day of the second Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Test in Adelaide when Australia were batting, the match had to be paused twice after the floodlight malfunctioned.

India began bowling at 7:27 PM (Australian time) and finished the final over at 10:05 PM. This translates to a bowling rate of approximately 12-13 overs per hour, which is below the mandated rate of 14 overs per hour. If they are unable to compensate for this shortfall, they may be subject to a fine.

Australia, on the other hand, won’t risk getting fined despite being behind on the over rate, since they managed to dismiss India in just 40 overs.

With Ashwin as the lone spinner in the visiting Indian side, automatically it’s the pacers who are taking over most of the workload and bowling a chunk of the overs. However, pacers tend to bowl slower overs due to their long run-ups, while spinners can complete their overs more quickly.

Where will India stand in WTC Points Table if fined for slow over rate?

According to the rules, for every over bowled short, teams will be deducted one point each. Given the current scenario, if India manages a win in Adelaide, a points deduction will still mitigate the losses but Rohit Sharma and his men risk dropping to the second place or below if they suffer a loss and incur points penalty at the same time.

ALSO READ: Siraj Lashes Out at Labuschagne After Beer Snake Distraction in Adelaide Test [WATCH]

Furthermore, if South Africa manages to secure a whitewash over Sri Lanka, it would strip up the table even more. If SA win, their PCT will go up to 63.33 while a loss will see their PCT drop to 53.33.

Current WTC Points Table Top 3

India: (PCT=61.11) South Africa (PCT=59.26) Australia (PCT=57.69)

India’s PCT in case of points docking

Points Deducted PCT (if Ind win) PCT (if Ind lose) 1 point 63.02 56.77 2 points 62.5 56.25 3 points 61.97 55.72

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.