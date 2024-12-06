News
Siraj Lashes Out at Labuschagne After Beer Snake Distraction in Adelaide Test [WATCH]
WATCH
December 6, 2024 - 7:23 pm

Siraj Lashes Out at Labuschagne After Beer Snake Distraction in Adelaide Test [WATCH]

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Siraj angrily threw the ball wide off the stumps and exchanged words with Labuschagne, fueling the tension between the two players.

Siraj Lashes Out at Labuschagne After Beer Snake Distraction in Adelaide Test [WATCH]

Siraj found himself caught in a moment of frustration during the first day of the pink ball test at Adelaide Oval. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy has always been a stage for fierce competition, and the first day of this pink ball test was no exception.

Tensions were running high as the battle between India and Australia intensified, particularly when Siraj was gearing up to bowl to Marnus Labuschagne in the 25th over.

Siraj Lashes Out at Labuschagne

As Siraj completed his run-up, Labuschagne suddenly pulled out midway. This unexpected move was caused by a fan behind the sight screen, holding a beer snake, distracting the Australian batter. The disruption visibly angered Siraj, who had already committed to his delivery.

Siraj angrily threw the ball wide off the stumps and exchanged words with Labuschagne, fueling the tension between the two players.

India 180/10, Australia 86/1 After Day 1: McSweeney and Labuschagne Hold Firm After Khawaja's Dismissal

Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first. India were quickly on the back foot as Mitchell Starc delivered a career-best performance of 6/48. He trapped Yashasvi Jaiswal on the very first ball. Starc dominated the pitch throughout the day, with support from Scott Boland and Pat Cummins.

Boland and Cummins shared the remaining wickets. Boland was unlucky not to have more wickets, especially after KL Rahul survived twice in his first over.

Rahul and Shubman Gill provided some resistance with a 69 run partnership, but Starc's late burst before Tea turned the tide in Australia's favor. Nitish Kumar Reddy stood firm, top-scoring with 42 as India were bowled out for 180 just before Dinner.

In Australia's first innings, Jasprit Bumrah's early spell had Australia on edge, but the rest of the Indian attack struggled to break through. Usman Khawaja was dismissed by Bumrah, while Nathan McSweeney (38*) and Marnus Labuschagne (20*) saw Australia to 86/1 at Stumps.

