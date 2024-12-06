JP Duminy Resigns as Batting Coach of South Africa’s Limited-Overs Teams

Duminy has been mighty successful as the batting coach, for he played a crucial role in turning South Africa’s batting lineup into a force.

JP Duminy has stepped down from his position as South Africa’s white-ball side batting coach. The development was confirmed by the official handle of Cricket South Africa (CSA), who wrote an elaborate post on the platform.

“Cricket South Africa (CSA) announces that JP Duminy has stepped down from his role as the white-ball batting coach with immediate effect, following a mutual agreement with CSA based on personal reasons. JP Duminy, a stalwart of South African cricket, has been a key member of the limited-overs coaching staff since his appointment in March 2023.”

Duminy has been mighty successful as the batting coach, for he played a crucial role in turning South Africa’s batting lineup into a force. He was with the team when the Proteas reached the semifinal of the World Cup 2023 in India, where they lost to Australia.

But Duminy wasn’t with the side during their run to the final in the T20 World Cup 2024, where he left the team for personal reasons. CSA has also confirmed that the process of finding a replacement for Duminy as the batting coach has already begun, and they will announce a new one for the responsibility soon.

JP Duminy was named head coach of Sharjah Warrioz earlier this year

Earlier this year, JP Duminy was announced as the head coach of Sharjah Warriorz for the next season of the International League T20 (ILT20). When that development was announced, Duminy held the position of batting coach of South Africa’s white-ball sides.

Looking at his coaching experiences, he has also been part of the coaching staff of South African domestic side Boland Rocks and acted as the head coach of Paarl Royals in the inaugural season of SA20.

Later, he quit the role in SA20 after joining the national team as the batting coach. Like his successful white-ball career, Duminy has found ample success as the coach almost everywhere.

Starting next week, South Africa might be without a permanent batting coach during the white-ball assignments against Pakistan. That series will also not have several first-choice players currently engaged in the Test series against Sri Lanka.

