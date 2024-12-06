News
Vaibhav Suryavanshi Shines in Semi-Final; Scores 67 as India Qualifies for U19 Asia Cup Final
News
December 6, 2024 - 4:35 pm

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Shines in Semi-Final; Scores 67 as India Qualifies for U19 Asia Cup Final

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

His innings included 6 fours and 5 sixes, with a remarkable strike rate of 186.11.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Shines in Semi-Final; Scores 67 as India Qualifies for U19 Asia Cup Final

Vaibhav Suryavanshi played a key role in helping India reach the U19 Asia Cup final. He scored 67 runs in the semi-final against Sri Lanka U19 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, leading his team to a crucial win and securing their spot in the final.

The 13-year-old had a slow start to the tournament with two low scores in the first two matches. However, he regained his form with back-to-back half-centuries, with his brilliant knock in the semi-final being particularly impactful.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant Make a Mess at Slips, Offer Nathan McSweeney Early Lifeline [WATCH]

Sri Lanka U19 batted first and managed to score only 173 runs. They were all out in 46.2 overs. India U19 started their chase with Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who put up a strong opening partnership of 91 runs.

After Mhatre’s dismissal, Vaibhav continued to build momentum with Andre Siddharth. Together, they added another 39 runs to the total.

Vaibhav’s Match-winning Knock

Vaibhav was eventually dismissed for 67 off just 36 balls in the 14th over, bowled by Praveen Maneesha. His innings included 6 fours and 5 sixes, with a remarkable strike rate of 186.11.

Also Read: ‘Like a Boxing Match’ – Labuschagne, Bumrah Engage in Fiery Stare-Down in Adelaide Test [WATCH]

By the time he was out, Vaibhav had already set India on the path to victory. India U19 chased down the target in just 21.4 overs, winning the match by 7 wickets and securing a spot in the final.

The Indian U19 opener has accumulated 167 runs in 4 matches, with his highest score being an unbeaten 76, which he made in the previous match against UAE U19.

India will now face Bangladesh U19 in the final, after Bangladesh U19 defeated Pakistan U19 by 7 wickets in the other semi-final.

IND U19 vs SL U19
U19 Asia Cup
U19 Asia Cup Semifinal
Vaibhav Suryavanshi

