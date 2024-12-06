News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Rohit Sharma Rishabh Pant make a mess at the slips
WATCH
December 6, 2024 - 4:16 pm

Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant Make a Mess at Slips, Offer Nathan McSweeney Early Lifeline [WATCH]

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

With India getting bowled out for a relatively low total of 180, the visitors would have hoped to get an early breakthrough.

Rohit Sharma Rishabh Pant make a mess at the slips

India skipper Rohit Sharma and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant made a massive error at the slips to offer Australia opener Nathan McSweeney an early reprieve during the ongoing second Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) at Adelaide.

With India getting bowled out for a relatively low total of 180, the visitors would have hoped to get an early breakthrough. The opportunity presented itself during the seventh over of the Australian innings when talismanic India pacer Jasprit Bumrah was bowling from the other end.

Bumrah bowled a short length delivery on the off to Nathan McSweeney forcing him to play. The ball left him late and took the outside edge to Rishabh Pant’s right. The wicketkeeper stretched out his right hand while diving, managing to get just a fingertip on the ball.

This slight deflection caused the ball to ricochet towards Rohit Sharma at the first slip but he couldn’t react in time as the ball hit him on the wrist and the Indian captain looked in some discomfort. Replays showed that had Rishabh Pant not attempted the catch, the ball would have likely gone directly into the hands of the skipper.

Check the video of the incident below.

Jasprit Bumrah got India their first breakthrough not too long after

Speaking about the match, India did manage to draw first blood not too long after with Bumrah removing the other opener Usman Khawaja in the 11th over.

At the time of writing this report, the Australia scoreboard read 47 for 1 in 19 overs with Marnus Labuschagne and Nathan McSweeney at the crease.

ALSO READ: Nitish Kumar Reddy Smashes Six off a Reverse Hit Over Slip Cordon in Adelaide Test [WATCH]

The Indian bowlers will have a task cut out to make inroads at regular intervals, given the low total posted by the Indian batters and keep themselves in the hunt for the contest.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Border Gavaskar Trophy
Nathan McSweeney
RIshabh Pant
Rohit Sharma

Related posts

Shubman Gill scolds Yashasvi Jaiswal

‘Aisa Mat Kar Tu’: Shubman Gill Scolds Yashasvi Jaiswal After Terrible Mixup in Adelaide [WATCH]

Their conversation was caught on the stump mic.
WATCH
07/12/2024
Rohit Sharma Poor Form Continues as Pat Cummins Sends Him Back to the Pavilion with a Jaffer in Adelaide Test

Rohit Sharma Poor Form Continues as Pat Cummins Sends Him Back to the Pavilion with a Jaffer in Adelaide Test [WATCH]

With that wicket, half of the Indian batting lineup had been sent back, and Australia gained a firm grip on the match.
WATCH
07/12/2024
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant Turns Right-Hander, Hits Outrageous Reverse-Hit While Falling Down in Adelaide Test [WATCH]

Pant left the entire Adelaide crowd in awe.
WATCH
07/12/2024
Virat Kohli gives fiery sendoff to Marnus Labuschagne

Watch: Fired Up Virat Kohli Sends Off Marnus Labuschagne With a Shush After Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Screamer

Kohli's aggressive spirit once again came to the fore.
WATCH
07/12/2024
Siraj Cleans Up Head Amid Heated Exchange in Adelaide Test [WATCH]

Siraj Cleans Up Head Amid Heated Exchange in Adelaide Test [WATCH]

The Australian batter, who had been in sublime form, fell for an aggressive 140 off just 141 balls.
WATCH
07/12/2024
Virat Kohli reminds umpire about KL Rahul's Perth dismissal

Kohli Doesn’t Forget: India Star Reminds Umpires of KL Rahul’s Perth Dismissal After Mitchell Marsh Survives Similar DRS [WATCH]

The controversial decision triggered Virat Kohli to remind umpires about the Perth incident.
WATCH
07/12/2024
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2024 - CricXtasy