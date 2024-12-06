Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant Make a Mess at Slips, Offer Nathan McSweeney Early Lifeline [WATCH]

With India getting bowled out for a relatively low total of 180, the visitors would have hoped to get an early breakthrough.

India skipper Rohit Sharma and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant made a massive error at the slips to offer Australia opener Nathan McSweeney an early reprieve during the ongoing second Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) at Adelaide.

With India getting bowled out for a relatively low total of 180, the visitors would have hoped to get an early breakthrough. The opportunity presented itself during the seventh over of the Australian innings when talismanic India pacer Jasprit Bumrah was bowling from the other end.

Bumrah bowled a short length delivery on the off to Nathan McSweeney forcing him to play. The ball left him late and took the outside edge to Rishabh Pant’s right. The wicketkeeper stretched out his right hand while diving, managing to get just a fingertip on the ball.

This slight deflection caused the ball to ricochet towards Rohit Sharma at the first slip but he couldn’t react in time as the ball hit him on the wrist and the Indian captain looked in some discomfort. Replays showed that had Rishabh Pant not attempted the catch, the ball would have likely gone directly into the hands of the skipper.

Check the video of the incident below.

Jasprit Bumrah got India their first breakthrough not too long after

Speaking about the match, India did manage to draw first blood not too long after with Bumrah removing the other opener Usman Khawaja in the 11th over.

At the time of writing this report, the Australia scoreboard read 47 for 1 in 19 overs with Marnus Labuschagne and Nathan McSweeney at the crease.

ALSO READ: Nitish Kumar Reddy Smashes Six off a Reverse Hit Over Slip Cordon in Adelaide Test [WATCH]

The Indian bowlers will have a task cut out to make inroads at regular intervals, given the low total posted by the Indian batters and keep themselves in the hunt for the contest.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.