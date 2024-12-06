Nitish Kumar Reddy Smashes Six off a Reverse Hit Over Slip Cordon in Adelaide Test [WATCH]

He gave a testament to his incredible presence of mind.

Talented Indian all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy gave a display of the enormous talent he packs with an incredible reverse hit over slip cordon during the ongoing second Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Test in Adelaide.

With the Indian team struggling at 141 for 8, Reddy decided to shoulder the responsibility of scoring on himself and gave a testament to his presence of mind by changing his stance early and pulling out the special shot from his kitty. The incident happened on the second ball of the 42nd over bowled by Scott Boland.

Notably, Nitish Kumar Reddy followed it up with another maximum one ball later by hitting one over deep midwicket. Although Lyon was on the boundary line and he leapt and got his hands to the ball, the veteran Aussie eventually couldn’t manage to parry it inside.

Check the video of Nitish’s reverse-hit below.

Now THIS is entertaining stuff from Nitish Kumar Reddy!#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/JgsupvPUkN — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 6, 2024

Aussie pacers dominate, bundle out India for 180 runs

Speaking about the match, Nitish Kumar Reddy was India’s top scorer at 42 in an otherwise lacklustre batting display. Only four other batters managed to cross the double digit mark – KL Rahul (37), Shubman Gill (31), Rishabh Pant (21), Ravichandran Ashwin (22) as India were bundled out for 180 in 44.1 overs.

For Australia, Starc once again dominated with the pink-ball, finishing with a stellar six-wicket haul while skipper Pat Cummins and Scott Boland took two wickets each.

ALSO READ: Former India player blasts Virat Kohli for his ‘adamant’ batting after familiar dismissal in Adelaide Test

India already lead the five-match Test series 1-0 after winning the opening Test in Perth by a big margin of 295 runs. The Men in Blue will once again need their bowlers to deliver early goods when Australia comes into bat next in a bid to keep India in hunt for the contest and extend their series lead further.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.