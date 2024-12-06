News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Nitish Kumar Redy
WATCH
December 6, 2024 - 2:11 pm

Nitish Kumar Reddy Smashes Six off a Reverse Hit Over Slip Cordon in Adelaide Test [WATCH]

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He gave a testament to his incredible presence of mind.

Nitish Kumar Redy

Talented Indian all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy gave a display of the enormous talent he packs with an incredible reverse hit over slip cordon during the ongoing second Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Test in Adelaide.

With the Indian team struggling at 141 for 8, Reddy decided to shoulder the responsibility of scoring on himself and gave a testament to his presence of mind by changing his stance early and pulling out the special shot from his kitty. The incident happened on the second ball of the 42nd over bowled by Scott Boland.

Notably, Nitish Kumar Reddy followed it up with another maximum one ball later by hitting one over deep midwicket. Although Lyon was on the boundary line and he leapt and got his hands to the ball, the veteran Aussie eventually couldn’t manage to parry it inside.

Check the video of Nitish’s reverse-hit below.

Aussie pacers dominate, bundle out India for 180 runs

Speaking about the match, Nitish Kumar Reddy was India’s top scorer at 42 in an otherwise lacklustre batting display. Only four other batters managed to cross the double digit mark – KL Rahul (37), Shubman Gill (31), Rishabh Pant (21), Ravichandran Ashwin (22) as India were bundled out for 180 in 44.1 overs.

For Australia, Starc once again dominated with the pink-ball, finishing with a stellar six-wicket haul while skipper Pat Cummins and Scott Boland took two wickets each.

ALSO READ: Former India player blasts Virat Kohli for his ‘adamant’ batting after familiar dismissal in Adelaide Test

India already lead the five-match Test series 1-0 after winning the opening Test in Perth by a big margin of 295 runs. The Men in Blue will once again need their bowlers to deliver early goods when Australia comes into bat next in a bid to keep India in hunt for the contest and extend their series lead further.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Border Gavaskar Trophy
Nitish Kumar Reddy

Related posts

Shubman Gill scolds Yashasvi Jaiswal

‘Aisa Mat Kar Tu’: Shubman Gill Scolds Yashasvi Jaiswal After Terrible Mixup in Adelaide [WATCH]

Their conversation was caught on the stump mic.
WATCH
07/12/2024
Rohit Sharma Poor Form Continues as Pat Cummins Sends Him Back to the Pavilion with a Jaffer in Adelaide Test

Rohit Sharma Poor Form Continues as Pat Cummins Sends Him Back to the Pavilion with a Jaffer in Adelaide Test [WATCH]

With that wicket, half of the Indian batting lineup had been sent back, and Australia gained a firm grip on the match.
WATCH
07/12/2024
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant Turns Right-Hander, Hits Outrageous Reverse-Hit While Falling Down in Adelaide Test [WATCH]

Pant left the entire Adelaide crowd in awe.
WATCH
07/12/2024
Virat Kohli gives fiery sendoff to Marnus Labuschagne

Watch: Fired Up Virat Kohli Sends Off Marnus Labuschagne With a Shush After Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Screamer

Kohli's aggressive spirit once again came to the fore.
WATCH
07/12/2024
Siraj Cleans Up Head Amid Heated Exchange in Adelaide Test [WATCH]

Siraj Cleans Up Head Amid Heated Exchange in Adelaide Test [WATCH]

The Australian batter, who had been in sublime form, fell for an aggressive 140 off just 141 balls.
WATCH
07/12/2024
Virat Kohli reminds umpire about KL Rahul's Perth dismissal

Kohli Doesn’t Forget: India Star Reminds Umpires of KL Rahul’s Perth Dismissal After Mitchell Marsh Survives Similar DRS [WATCH]

The controversial decision triggered Virat Kohli to remind umpires about the Perth incident.
WATCH
07/12/2024
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2024 - CricXtasy