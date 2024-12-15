News
Rohit Sharma dropped a fairly simple catch of Travis Head on the third delivery of the 72nd over.
WATCH
December 15, 2024 - 12:07 pm

Rohit Sharma’s Costly Drop Gives a Massive reprieve to Travis Head in Brisbane Test [WATCH]

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

Rohit Sharma was late to react, and by the time he reached the ball, it slipped out of his hands.

Rohit Sharma dropped a fairly simple catch of Travis Head on the third delivery of the 72nd over.

Rohit Sharma dropped a fairly simple catch of Travis Head on the third delivery of the 72nd over. Head was very dangerous and rarely gave chances, so the Indian captain should have taken it, even if it was slightly hard.

Nitish Kumar Reddy bowled a good length delivery angling into the pads, to which Travis Head tried to flick on the leg-side region. However, he could only get the leading edge of his willow, and the ball flew towards the wide slip.

Rohit Sharma was late to react, and by the time he reached the ball, it slipped out of his hands. The captain knew he was late and should have pounced on the ball quicker, but a rare chance went begging, with other fielders having a disappointed look on their faces.

Also Read: ‘That is dumb’ – Aussies dig into Mohammed Siraj for flawed strategy that Travis Head capitalises on

Head made India pay for this missed opportunity and weaved a big knock to push India off the back foot. He has been fluent from the first ball and notched up his second ton of the series, becoming the leading run-scorer of the rubber.

India fight back with three big wickets

At one stage, India were looking down and out when Steve Smith and Travis Head were batting together, for they formed a massive 241-run stand for the fourth wicket, with both playing their shots all around the ground.

Soon, both completed their centuries and looked set to hit further before Jasprit Bumrah unleashed his magic. He ran in hard and dismissed as many as three batters in quick succession, including set batters Smith and Head.

He completed a five-wicket haul and brought India back into the game. No other Indian bowler could provide ideal support to Bumrah, but he did the heavy lifting in the middle and singlehandedly kept India in the game.

However, Australia still have four wickets left and would want to score as many as possible from here on, given the forecast for the remainder of the match. Meanwhile, India would want to wrap things up quickly and bundle Australia as early as possible since anything more from here on will be hard to cover for them.

