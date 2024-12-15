‘That is dumb’ – Aussies dig into Mohammed Siraj for flawed strategy that Travis Head capitalises on

Clearly, India were again flustered by the counterattack by Head, who again came with all guns blazing.

Simon Katich called out Mohammed Siraj’s flawed strategy against Travis Head on the first delivery of the 60th over. Siraj bowled a short delivery on the leg-stump line, to which Head stayed back and ramped over the third-man region for a boundary.

Soon after this four, Katich pointed out how Siraj didn’t bowl this delivery when a fielder was placed in that direction but decided to go for it without any fielder now. He labelled it “dumb cricket”.

“That is unbelievable from Mohammed Siraj because the over before, he had a man right in that spot (third man), and he’s running and bowling what they were planning without a fielder there. That is dumb, dumb cricket. They’ve got two men on the leg side, they’ve got a deep point, and they had a man right in that spot for this very plan to Travis Head, and then he doesn’t have the fielder. Now he’s gonna put the fielder back down there right now. The horse has bolted buddy.”

"That is dumb. Dumb cricket!"



Simon Katich didn't miss Siraj and India for this delivery that Travis Head ramped to the boundary…#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/tvGRG2CfIK — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 15, 2024

Clearly, India were again flustered by the counterattack by Head, who again came with all guns blazing. He played his shots immediately and put India under pressure to let Australia get ahead in the game.

Travis Head notches up his second century of the series in The Gabba

When Australia lost Marnus Labuschagne in the first session, India wanted a few more wickets to pile more pressure on the opponent. However, that couldn’t happen as Travis Head again came to rescue Australia with his high-intent batting.

He amassed his second ton of the series and took on every Indian bowler with disdain as Australia went through a wicketless second session. This session really placed Australia too ahead in the game as India tried everything but with no success.

India’s plans against Head were faulty again, and even when they tried a few stuff, they didn’t have proper field placements. He enjoys playing against India and registered another century against them.

India have their task cut out as Steve Smith has also started to score runs quickly after initial hiccups. If Australia win another session, India might be left too far behind in the game.

