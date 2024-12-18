Salman Ali Agha, Naseem’s banter caught on stump mic during 1st ODI in Paarl [WATCH]

Agha, who was batting at 63 not out, was joined by Naseem in the 45th over, with the team needing 31 runs from 5.3 overs and seven wickets down.

During Pakistan’s chase in the 1st ODI in Paarl, a hilarious exchange between vice-captain Salman Ali Agha and fast bowler Naseem Shah was captured on the stump mic.

Agha, who was batting at 63 not out, was joined by Naseem in the 45th over, with the team needing 31 runs from 5.3 overs and seven wickets down.

Despite Naseem’s limited batting experience, he took on the role of an advisor, discussing everything from the number of balls left in the over to debating whether they should take singles.

Salman Ali Agha and Naseem Shah’s Hilarious On-Field Conversations

The funny back-and-forth, filled with jokes and advice, quickly went viral on social media. Naseem stepping into the role of an impromptu coach, providing comic relief during a tense moment in the match.

One moment, Naseem jokingly told Agha, “Fuzool me na aao jab tak bada single na ho,” urging him to avoid unnecessary singles to prevent a run-out.

When 15 runs were needed off 17 balls, after calling for two runs, they ended up running only one. Naseem, noticing the mix-up, said, “Yaar wo (Jansen) beech me aa gaya, yar Easy ho jaao, mujhe bhi out kar doge,” urging Agha to relax as they tried to stay calm in the tense situation.

*south africa trying to win a game*

Yapperton 1&2:



pic.twitter.com/dm8pCVhGnC — RUMI 🦋 (@notnowrumi) December 18, 2024

Their playful banter continued as they discussed when to take singles, with Naseem advising Agha, “Zabardasti single nahi ha,” meaning only take a single if it’s necessary. In the second-last over, when only five runs were needed off nine balls, Naseem told Agha, “Tu galat shot na khel yar,” urging him to stay calm and not take unnecessary risks.

In the same over, there was a confusion about how many balls were still left. Naseem asked, “3 ballein hain,” while Agha corrected him, saying, “2 ballein hain.”

In the final over, with two runs needed from six balls, Naseem again told Agha, “Easy relax hoke khelo,” advising him to stay composed and finish the job. In the end, Pakistan won the match by 3 wickets with 3 balls to spare.

Salman’s All-Round Brilliance Powers Pakistan to Victory

South Africa posted 239/9 in the first innings, with Agha Salman taking four quick wickets to halt their progress.

Heinrich Klaasen top-scored with 86, but the lower order collapsed as Pakistan’s bowlers, led by Salman, kept taking wickets. Rabada and Baartman added some late runs, but it wasn’t enough to set a challenging target.

Pakistan’s chase started poorly with early wickets, including Abdullah Shafique’s duck and Babar Azam’s dismissal. However, Salman (82*) and Ayub, who scored a century, steadied the innings with a match-winning 141-run partnership.

Despite a late flurry of wickets, the unbeaten partnership between Salman and Naseem Shah saw Pakistan home to a thrilling victory.

