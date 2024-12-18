News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Andre Siddarth
Indian Premier League - IPL
December 18, 2024 - 5:11 pm

CSK Teenager Set To Storm IPL 2025 After Impressive Performances

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He has made quite some noise in the domestic circuit.

Andre Siddarth

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) created a surprsie when they decided to spend INR 30 lakhs on 18-year-old teenager Andre Siddarth during last month’s Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) auction.

Although an unknown commodity in the big leagues, Siddarth has made quite some noise in the domestic circuit playing for Tamil Nadu (TN) with his whirlwind knocks.

ALSO READ: 5 KKR Players Who Were on Fire in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Ahead of IPL 2025

Cricket in DNA

Also, cricket is in his DNA, as Siddarth is the nephew of former Tamil Nadu cricketer S. Sharath. His father, Dr. Chandrasekar, has also played a significant role in shaping his journey.

Since Siddarth was just five years old, Chandrasekar immersed himself in studying cricket techniques through books, analyzing video tutorials, and watching countless matches to nurture his son’s talent.

Clearly, the efforts have now reaped results as Andre Siddarth gears up for the most important gig of his career so far after landing an IPL contract.

Impressive domestic performances

Standing at six-foot three-inch, the bespectacled batter has graduated to the senior level with a lot of reputation from age-group cricket. He’s lived up to the reputation as well after helping TN out of tricky situations in the Cooch Behar Trophy last year.

A remarkable knock of 140 when Tamil Nadu was struggling at 101/7 against Bihar and an impressive 120 after his team was reduced to 80/4 against Chandigarh are prime examples of his resilience.

During Buchi Babu tournament in August this year, he once displayed his brilliance with an unbeaten 94-ball 115, comprising 15 boundaries and four maximums in a fourth-innings chase of 219 on a tricky pitch versus Gujarat.

Glimpses of versatility

Given that Andre Siddarth possesses natural flair and temperament, he put all doubt to rest by showing his versatility in the first phase of the ongoing Ranji Trophy season, where he wasn’t as aggressive and instead prepared to play the waiting game.

Starting his campaign with a solid 38 against Saurashtra, he continued his form with unbeaten scores of 66* and 55*, along with 41 against Delhi and Chhattisgarh respectively.

He once again saved Tamil Nadu from a challenging situation when they were reeling at 79/3 against Assam. Siddarth rose to the occasion and delivered a crucial 94 off 163 balls, featuring 9 fours and a six. So far, in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season, he has played six matches and amassed 372 runs, including four half-centuries, showcasing his remarkable consistency.

Speaking about his ability to shift gears, Siddarth said to Indian Express, “It is not that I’m batting differently, it is just that I’m getting a hang of it. At Under-19, I honestly thought if you can’t dominate the opposition, there is no use playing. Maybe it is my ego or that’s what I learnt watching (Ricky) Ponting bat. I won’t say the level was easy, but from the time I was a kid, I am used to playing with older players. So at U19, all that I wanted to do was dominate without worrying about the scores.”

Familiarity with Chepauk

Apart from his stellar numbers, it could be presumed that the Tamil Nadu batter was chosen due to his familiarity with playing at Chepauk, which is also the home ground for CSK – a place Siddarth knows like the back of his hand due to the sheer amount of domestic games he has played at the venue.

Also, given that he bats around the 5 -7 slot and has a knack for playing back-against-the-wall innings, he can evolve into a full-time finisher for CSK in the future.

Siddharth’s T20 ability is unfamiliar at the moment but the Chepauk factor will definitely help him and CSK, when they consider handing him the chance, which is certain to arrive eventually.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Andre Siddarth
Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2025

Related posts

5 Mumbai Indians Players Who Were in Sensational Form in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Ahead of IPL 2025

5 Mumbai Indians Players Who Were in Sensational Form in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Ahead of IPL 2025

This will also provide a much-needed boost to the squad, especially after their disappointing finish in IPL 2024.
Indian Premier League - IPL
18/12/2024
Newly recruited Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Mitchell Santner has been appointed full-time captain of New Zealand’s white-ball teams.

Mumbai Indians (MI) New Recruit Appointed As Full-Time White Ball Captain of International Side

Santner takes over the side after Kane Williamson decided to step down from the captaincy position following New Zealand’s mediocre performance in the T20 World Cup 2024.
News
18/12/2024
We look at five KKR players who excelled in the SMAT 2024.

5 KKR Players Who Were on Fire in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Ahead of IPL 2025

Some new acquisitions proved why KKR put trust in them, while a few retained players kept good work going for their state sides.
Indian Premier League - IPL
18/12/2024
KKR star Ajinkya Rahane dropped from Vijay Hazare Trophy squad

KKR Star Snubbed From Vijay Hazare Trophy Squad Despite Brilliant Form in SMAT

He finished as the top scorer in the domestic short-format tournament.
Indian Premier League - IPL
17/12/2024
CSK new recruit Jamie Overton shines in BBL

CSK With Another Signing Masterstroke! Latest Overseas Recruit for IPL 2025 Shines in BBL With Brilliant All-Round Performance

He was bought by CSK for a steal deal of INR 1.5 crores.
Indian Premier League - IPL
17/12/2024
We look at three major strengths of KKR heading into the IPL 2025 season.

3 Major Strengths of KKR Heading into IPL 2025 Season

Their squad looks promising and will start the next season as one of the teams to beat.
Indian Premier League - IPL
17/12/2024
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2024 - CricXtasy