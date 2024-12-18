News
We look at five KKR players who excelled in the SMAT 2024.
Indian Premier League - IPL
December 18, 2024 - 9:30 am

5 KKR Players Who Were on Fire in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Ahead of IPL 2025

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

Some new acquisitions proved why KKR put trust in them, while a few retained players kept good work going for their state sides.

We look at five KKR players who excelled in the SMAT 2024.

Most IPL players were on display during the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2024, with a few impressing while representing different teams. There were also several Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) stars on the show who impressed one and all in their respective departments.

Some new acquisitions proved why KKR put trust in them, while a few retained players kept good work going for their state sides. Their performances must have pleased the team management, who must be tracking their performances.

We look at five KKR players who excelled in the SMAT 2024.

Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane was on fire during this year’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy while opening for Mumbai. He ended the competition as the leading run-scorer, accumulating 469 runs at an average of 58.62 and a strike rate of 164.56 in eight innings.

Further, he has five fifties, with the best of 98, and the most notable thing was his superior strike rate and high-intent batting. Rahane played a crucial role in helping Mumbai win the title by providing several match-winning knocks.

Venkatesh Iyer

While Venkatesh Iyer mostly played as a batter in IPL, he churned out all-round performances for Madhya Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024. The southpaw scored 227 runs at an average of 56.75 and a strike rate of 163.30 in nine innings.

Further, he took 7 wickets at 24 runs apiece in nine outings, with the best of 2/12. The Impact Player rule has reduced his bowling value in IPL, but he will present a strong case to contribute with the ball in IPL 2025.

Also Read: 5 Best Overseas Players That Ever Played for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL

Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh’s name in this list is not surprising at all. He ended the tournament as the leading run-scorer of Uttar Pradesh.

The southpaw amassed 277 runs at an average of 69.25 and a strike rate of 152.19 in eight innings, including one fifty. He was instrumental in UP’s run till the quarterfinal of the competition.

Anukul Roy

While playing for Jharkhand, Anukul Roy contributed decently with both bat and ball. He scored 137 runs at an average of 27.40 and a strike rate of 165.06 in five innings, including a fifty.

He also took 8 wickets at an average of 19 in seven outings, with the best of 4/17. Anukul might not get too many chances again, but he will make an impact every time he gets any opportunity in any department.

Ramandeep Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders were really lucky to retain Ramandeep Singh as an uncapped player. He played fine cameos with the willow and took vital wickets with the ball in the competition.

Ramandeep scored 81 runs at a strike rate of 180 in seven innings, with the best of 39*. Further, he snared 5 wickets at 16.20 runs apiece in five innings with the ball.

