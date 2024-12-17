5 Best Overseas Players That Ever Played for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL

The Royals have always boasted of a strong arsenal of overseas cricketers.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are the first-ever winners of the Indian Premier League (IPL), winning the inaugural edition in 2008. However, since then, the trophy has been elusive for the franchise although they have made a reputation for being one of the most fearsome competitors.

The Royals have always boasted of some of the biggest matchwinners in the game, especially with a strong arsenal of overseas cricketers. Over the years, there have been a few who have left behind a legacy.

Let’s see how many of these foreign stars you guys remember!

Jos Buttler

The England white-ball captain joined the franchise in IPL 2018 for only INR 4.40 crore. It was a sensational move by RR to sign the keeper-batter, who went on to deliver remarkable performances for Rajasthan. Over the first four seasons, the England international amassed an impressive 1441 runs in just 41 matches. Recognizing his extraordinary batting ability, the franchise retained him ahead of the 2022 mega auction for a whopping INR 10 crore.

The 34-year-old was unstoppable with the bat in the 2022 season, accumulating a staggering 863 runs in 17 games and almost single-handedly leading his team to the final. He also registered four centuries during that incredible season.

In the following two seasons, Buttler scored 392 and 359 runs, respectively. His iconic performances for the inaugural champions will always remain etched in the memory of fans.

Steve Smith

Flamboyant Aussie batter and one of the members of the ‘Fab 4’, Steve Smith was first named RR’s captain in 2015 and has a total record of 15 wins from 27 matches for the franchise. In 2018, Steve Smith was set to lead the Rajasthan Royals (RR) for an entire season, but he had to withdraw from the league following the infamous Sandpaper gate scandal.

He made his comeback in 2019 as a player and took over the captaincy from Ajinkya Rahane midway through the season. In the 2020 IPL, Smith captained RR for the first time across a full season. However, the team managed only six victories and failed to progress beyond the league stage. He is the third-highest overseas run-scored for the franchise with 1070 runs in 50 games, with 8 half-centuries to his name.

Shane Watson

The former Aussie all-rounder was bought by the Royals in the flagship edition for only 50 lakhs. Shane Watson revived his international cricket career during his stint with RR, delivering exceptional performances with both the bat and ball. His all-round contributions made him a key player for the Australian national team too.

In the 2008 season, Watson showcased remarkable form, amassing 472 runs in 15 matches and claiming 17 wickets with an impressive economy rate of 7.07. His efforts earned him the title of Most Valuable Player.

Watson represented the Rajasthan Royals for seven seasons, playing a total of 84 matches. During his tenure, he scored 2,474 runs and took 67 wickets, making him the franchise’s leading wicket-taker till date. He was also instrumental in helping the team secure playoff spots in the 2013 and 2015 seasons.

Shane Warne

One of the greatest cricketers to ever play the sport, Shane Warne was the first cricketer that Rajasthan Royals signed. He was also appointed as the captain and the bowling coach of the team. Under Shane Warne’s captaincy, Rajasthan secured the championship title in 2008, with Warne making a significant impact by claiming 19 wickets in 15 matches.

Over four seasons with the franchise, he took 57 wickets in 55 games, maintaining an economy rate of 7.27. Following his retirement, Warne transitioned to commentary in the IPL while continuing to support the Rajasthan team. He also played a mentorship role, guiding young spinners like Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav, among others.

James Faulkner

Australian all-rounder James Faulkner, who joined the franchise in 2013, is the fifth-highest wicket-taker in IPL history for the Rajasthan Royals.

Faulkner repaid the team management’s faith with 57 runs and 28 wickets in his first season itself. His tally of 28 wickets also included a couple of five-wicket hauls versus the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

The only Royal with two 5-fers turns 30. 🍰



Tell us your favourite @JamesFaulkner44 memory in RR colours. 😃#HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily pic.twitter.com/hd5R82Gwa7 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 29, 2020

Faulkner eventually went on to play a couple more seasons for the Royals and ended with 387 runs and 53 wickets for the Jaipur-based franchise.

