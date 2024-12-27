News
Virat Kohli Yashasvi Jaiswal runout
WATCH
December 27, 2024 - 3:14 pm

Former India Cricketers Get Involved in a Heated Verbal Battle on Air Over Virat Kohli-Yashasvi Jaiswal Run-Out [WATCH]

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The duo fought over whose fault it was.

Virat Kohli Yashasvi Jaiswal runout

The India team suffered a big blow on Day 2 of the ongoing Boxing Day Test in the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) when Yashasvi Jaiswal had to walk back to the pavilion due to an unfortunate mixup in the middle with Virat Kohli.

Notably, Jaiswal was looking in brilliant touch and was inching closer to his century when the incident happened and the youngster had to depart.

What had happened was, the left-hander played a shot to mid-on and immediately ran for a single. However, Virat Kohli, who was standing at the non-striker’s end did not trust Jaiswal’s call and decided to look back.

By then Scott Boland had already collected the ball and threw at the striker’s end. Although it missed the stumps, wicketkeeper Alex Carey reached in the right time to effect the runout as Jaiswal remained stranded out of the crease.

Here’s the video of the runout.

ALSO READ: Angry Virat Kohli Confronts Aussie Crowd for Constant Booing While Walking Back in the Tunnel [WATCH]

Former India cricketers get engaged in a heated battle over Virat Kohli-Yashasvi Jaiswal runout

Speaking about the incident post-match, former India cricketers Sanjay Manjrekar and Irfan Pathan however got into a heated battle on air over whose fault the runout was.

Manjrekar believed that Kohli should have taken the single when Jaiswal called for it since Jaiswal was heading toward the riskier end. However, Pathan had a different perspective, arguing that Kohli was also in danger of being run-out at the striker’s end because Jaiswal’s shot was hit with considerable power.

“Ball was going slow, I don’t think Kohli would’ve been runout. It was Jaiswal’s call. Maybe a risky run but he was at the danger end, not Kohli. It was a schoolboy error from Virat that he looked back and decided it wasn’t a run. If it was a bad call from Jaiswal, he would’ve gotten out at the non-striker’s end,” Manjrekar said.

Check the video of the clash between Irfan Pathan and Yashasvi Jaiswal below.


Border Gavaskar Trophy
Irfan Pathan
Sanjay Manjrekar
Virat Kohli
Yashasvi Jaiswal

