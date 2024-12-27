Former India Cricketers Get Involved in a Heated Verbal Battle on Air Over Virat Kohli-Yashasvi Jaiswal Run-Out [WATCH]

The duo fought over whose fault it was.

The India team suffered a big blow on Day 2 of the ongoing Boxing Day Test in the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) when Yashasvi Jaiswal had to walk back to the pavilion due to an unfortunate mixup in the middle with Virat Kohli.

Notably, Jaiswal was looking in brilliant touch and was inching closer to his century when the incident happened and the youngster had to depart.

What had happened was, the left-hander played a shot to mid-on and immediately ran for a single. However, Virat Kohli, who was standing at the non-striker’s end did not trust Jaiswal’s call and decided to look back.

By then Scott Boland had already collected the ball and threw at the striker’s end. Although it missed the stumps, wicketkeeper Alex Carey reached in the right time to effect the runout as Jaiswal remained stranded out of the crease.

I have watched this clip multiple times, both are my favourites. Jaiswal’s call but Kohli is very good at taking quick singles. Kohli should have taken that run, Jaiswal was running at the danger end. A good 100 partnership but this runout ruined everything.💔 pic.twitter.com/UseP8a8Qgq — Halla Bob (@kalalbob25) December 27, 2024

Former India cricketers get engaged in a heated battle over Virat Kohli-Yashasvi Jaiswal runout

Speaking about the incident post-match, former India cricketers Sanjay Manjrekar and Irfan Pathan however got into a heated battle on air over whose fault the runout was.

Manjrekar believed that Kohli should have taken the single when Jaiswal called for it since Jaiswal was heading toward the riskier end. However, Pathan had a different perspective, arguing that Kohli was also in danger of being run-out at the striker’s end because Jaiswal’s shot was hit with considerable power.

“Ball was going slow, I don’t think Kohli would’ve been runout. It was Jaiswal’s call. Maybe a risky run but he was at the danger end, not Kohli. It was a schoolboy error from Virat that he looked back and decided it wasn’t a run. If it was a bad call from Jaiswal, he would’ve gotten out at the non-striker’s end,” Manjrekar said.

Kalesh between Irfan and Sanjay Manjrekar 😭 pic.twitter.com/9Ucs6FU3pb — Pallavi Anand (@PallaviSAnand) December 27, 2024



