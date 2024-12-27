News
Virat Kohli
WATCH
December 27, 2024 - 2:18 pm

Angry Virat Kohli Confronts Aussie Crowd for Constant Booing While Walking Back in the Tunnel [WATCH]

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The former India skipper has faced the wrath of the home crowd ever since the shoulder bump incident with Sam Konstas.

Virat Kohli

Ever since Virat Kohli’s shoulder-bump incident on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test with Australia debutant Sam Konstas, the former India skipper has faced the wrath of the home crowd. The constant attack and the booing got even more highlighted when Kohli came out to bat on Day 2.

Although the former India skipper managed to rise above the noise, Kohli couldn’t capitalise on his steady start. The dynamic right-hander eventually had to walk back to the pavilion after scoring 36 off 86 balls, falling prey to a Scott Boland delivery.

While walking back to the dressing room, Kohli was once again confronted by loud boos from the Australian spectators but this time the Indian star decided to give it back.

Although Kohli had walked halfway into the players’ tunnel, he came out and gave a death stare at the stands before security personnel came and escorted him inside.

Check the video of the whole incident below.

ALSO READ: Former Selector Lashes Out at Rohit Sharma on Live Commentary, Calls for More Proactive Approach in Border-Gavaskar Series

Australia in the driver’s seat in Boxing Day Test

Speaking about the match, the hosts put up a solid batting display in their first innings, posting a towering total of 474. For India, Jasprit Bumrah was once again the top wicket-taker with four wickets while Ravindra Jadeja picked up three.

However, the Indian batters struggled to get going once again, losing half their side for just 164 runs on the board.

Young batting sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal looked in good touch with a confident 82 before losing his wicket due to a mix-up in the middle with Kohli.

At stumps on Day 2, the visitors still trail by a massive 310 runs as the Aussie remain in the driver’s seat to take the lead with the series evenly poised at 1-1.

Border Gavaskar Trophy
Sam Konstas
Virat Kohli

