Rohit Sharma
News
December 27, 2024 - 1:39 pm

Former Selector Lashes Out at Rohit Sharma on Live Commentary, Calls for More Proactive Approach in Border-Gavaskar Series

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Apart from Rohit's struggles with that bat, his captaincy has also come under the radar.

Rohit Sharma

Skipper Rohit Sharma has come under heavy criticism following India’s struggles in the ongoing fourth Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Test in Melbourne. Echoing on the same lines, former India selector MSK Prasad tore into Rohit for his subpar batting performance and his ‘pathetic’ captaincy as well.

Rohit failed to deliver with the bat despite returning to the top of the order in Melbourne and was dismissed cheaply once again for just three runs. Prior to that, the dynamic right-hander managed paltry scores of 6, 3, and 10 in his first three innings in the series batting in the middle order.

On the other hand, Rohit’s captaincy has also been questionable and has come under scrutiny, with doubts raised about his field placements and bowling rotations.

The Australian batters absolutely dominated the visitors, piling runs and eventually posting a solid first innings total of 474. India however struggled with the bat once again, having lost half their side for just 164 runs on the board at stumps on Day 2 of the Boxing Day test.

ALSO READ: Not Harsh Enough, Slap on the Wrists: Experts Slam Lenient Punishment for Virat Kohli After Sam Konstas Incident

MSK Prasad lashes out at Rohit Sharma after India’s struggles

Prasad heavily criticized Rohit’s leadership, batting performance, and overall attitude, portraying him as appearing lost and directionless.

“Captaincy has a direct impact on the performance of the team. Unfortunately, Rohit hasn’t been proactive and is struggling. When Sam Konstas was blazing all guns, he continued with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj for 11 overs instead of turning to someone else,” MSK Prasad said on Star Sports during commentary on Day 2 of the Melbourne Test.

Prasad added, “You really raised the topic of Rohit Sharma’s captaincy. Heading into this series, you know, we had our 3-match series against New Zealand. It was pathetic. It never happened in the history of Indian cricket that we lost back-to-back 3 games. Rohit got absolutely no runs in that series, so he comes into this series. He didn’t play the first game. Bumrah led the side very well, so Rohit comes after the backdrop of continuous failures.”

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Border Gavaskar Trophy
MSK Prasad
Rohit Sharma

