[WATCH] Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram and Co Arrive in South Africa to a Grand Reception After WTC 2025 Final Win
watch

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: June 18, 2025 - 2 min read
The South African team led by skipper Temba Bavuma received a grand reception and warm welcome on arrival at home following their historic World Test Championship (WTC 2025 Final) win against Australia. The Proteas managed to break a jinx of 27 years to win their first ICC title, having last won it back in 1998 in the ICC Knockout Trophy (Champions Trophy).

Bavuma led the team with the ICC Test Championship Mace in his hand while Lungi Ngidi and Tristan Stubbs could be seen bearing the nation’s flags. The event was planned for the fans to get a chance to see the mace up-close and also witness the historic championship-winning side.

Watch the video of the celebrations below.

ALSO READ:

Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Kagiso Rabada heroics helped Proteas win WTC 2025 Final

Skipper Bavuma led from the front by braving a hamstring injury and batting through the pain in the fourth innings. He could be seen limping while his taking runs but his audacious mindset set the ton for the Proteas’ win. He also registered a pivotal fifty(66) and stitched a match-winning 147-run partnership with Aiden Markram in their chase of 282.

Player of the Match Markram, however, played the most crucial role with a stellar century knock of 136 after getting dismissed for a duck in his first innings.

Kagiso Rabada was the pick of the South Africa bowlers, who was responsible for sending back almost half of the Australian side across two innings. The Proteas pace spearhead took a five-wicket haul in the first and then followed it up with a 4-fer in the second.

Aiden Markram
Kagiso Rabada
Temba Bavuma
WTC 2025 Final
