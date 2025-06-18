‘Fair for All Nations’ – South African Legend Suggests Key Change in World Test Championship Schedule After 2023-25 Cycle Triumph

News
'Fair for All Nations' - South African Legend AB de Villiers Suggests Key Change in World Test Championship Schedule After 2023-25 Cycle Triumph
news

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: June 18, 2025 - 3 min read

South Africa will next play two Test matches against Zimbabwe.

South African great Ab de Villiers has advised a tweak for the next ICC World Test Championship (WTC) schedule. His nation has recently clinched the silverware for the 2023-25 cycle by defeating the reigning champions Australia at the iconic Lord’s stadium.

The new WTC cycle of 2025-27 has also kicked off with the clash between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on June 17 at the Galle International Stadium. Moreover, the cycle got its first two centurions in the opening day, in the form of Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto (136*) and the veteran wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim (105*).

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

World Test Championship Schedule Suggestion by AB de Villiers

With their five-wicket victory in the WTC 2023-25 Final, the Proteas finally ended their over-two-decades-long drought for an ICC title. Previously, they had won the ICC Champions Trophy in 1998 under the leadership of Hansie Cronje. Despite of their maiden WTC victory, the 41-year-old believes that the schedule needs a bit tweak to make it fair for all the nations competing in the tournament.

“I still feel there’s work that needs to be done there to just to get it as consistent as possible and as fair as possible for all for all Test-playing nations. You want to get to that final feeling like you’ve played against all these nations,” he said to BBC Sport.

ALSO READ:

Instead of the two-year WTC cycles, the former batter suggested to adopt the ICC’s ODI World Cup structure, which takes place after every four years. De Villiers felt that this would ensure a proper balance between the participants to make the contest evenly poised.

“Maybe a four-year cycle would be nice. We’ve done that in the past with one-day internationals. It would make sense and it would give the organisers just so much more time to get a really fair, well-balanced system out there,” he opined.

Notably, the WTC champions Temba Bavuma and Co. will next play a two-match red-ball series against Zimbabwe. The first Test will commence on June 28 at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, followed by the second Test on July 6 at the same venue.

WTC 2025-27 Matches for Each Teams

Nation Number of Matches in WTC 2025-27 Cycle
Australia22
England21
India18
New Zealand16
South Africa14
West Indies14
Pakistan13
Sri Lanka12
Bangladesh12

